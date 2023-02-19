Watch: Lizzo Covers “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras—With a Flute Solo

Lizzo knows great music.

She showed that eye for what’s good in a recent performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge when she performed the new hit song “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras—a song that has also been called a satanic ritual by some, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Lizzo performed the song rocking her signature instrument, the flute.

Backed by a live band that included bass, drums, keys, guitar, and backup singers, Lizzo performed the tune and added an alluring flute solo, during which she even paused to add in a moan.

In addition, Lizzo also performed her own hit, “Special,” during the set. That song is the title track from her latest album, which she released in 2022.

At the recent Grammy Awards, Smith, Petras, and Lizzo all walked away with trophies. Lizzo won Record of the Year for the song “About Damn Time,” and Smith and Petras won for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for “Unholy.”

Sadly, Smith and Petras have been targeted following their Grammy performance. Even musician Morrissey has said that Capitol Records has been supporting their “Satanism” instead of his album.

Check out Lizzo rocking BBC 1 below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy