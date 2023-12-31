Katy Perry Takes Trip Down “Golden Ticket Road” in New ‘American Idol’ Promo

On February 18, American Idol returns for its 22nd season. But before getting a chance to see some of the new contestants, the show is giving fans a Wizard of Oz-themed teaser, hinting at what fans should expect in the new season. Since originally airing in June 2002, the competition has helped find some of the most talented singers in music today like Carrie Underwood, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, and the mesmerizing Kelly Clarkson. Wanting to honor those who came before, Katy Perry is taking the American Idol judges on a trip down “Golden Ticket Road.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Scheduled to air during the broadcast of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the video revealed each of the judges taking on a different Wizard of Oz character. Luke Bryan portrayed the Scarecrow, Lionel Richie embraced his inner Lion, and host Ryan Seacrest channeled the Tin Man. But for Perry – she slipped into those iconic shoes that Dorothy helped make famous.

Speaking about the new season of American Idol, Seacrest revealed to Rolling Stone that the judges will visit the hometowns of some of the show’s biggest winners. This included Underwood, Clarkson, and even Adam Lambert. The host said, “Just like Dorothy, we all know there really is no place like home – and Idol cannot wait to share the judges’ special hometowns with our viewers – and show off the talent from each of the places they call home!”

‘American Idol’ Taking The Yellow Brick Road To Hawaii

The showrunner and executive producer of American Idol, Megan Michaels, also promoted the new season of American Idol, saying, “For the new season of American Idol, we are celebrating cities big and small across the nation (including our very own judges’ famous hometowns!). What better way to kick off the next chapter with an homage to the iconic movie The Wizard of Oz?”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ is Back! Return Date for Season Seven is Revealed]

Among the artists visited by the American Idol crew, it appears they will take a trip to Hawaii as well. For those needing a refresher, last season, Tongi not only surprised the judges but stole the hearts of voters. Ultimately winning, the singer hoped to shed light on the talents coming from his Polynesian culture.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)