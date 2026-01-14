NHL Taps 90s Country Star to Headline Outdoor Matchup in Florida

Since his 1994 breakthrough Not a Moment Too Soon, Tim McGraw’s name has practically become synonymous with “country music.” With 10 chart-topping albums and 25 No. 1 singles, the “Live Like You Were Dying” crooner, 58, has little problem selling out packed venues three decades later. Last summer, McGraw headlined the first-ever concert at the storied Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Now, hockey fans can get their fix when the 14-time Country Music Association Award winner takes the stage during an outdoor NHL matchup in Tampa Bay next month.

Tim McGraw Will Perform During First Intermission

On Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium. This matchup is unique in that it will take place outdoors, in a makeshift ring on the field inside the stadium.

Marking Florida’s first-ever outdoor hockey match, the NHL wanted to pull out all the stops. That’s why they recruited three-time Grammy winner Tim McGraw to lead the first intermission performance during the game.

In addition to selling more than 106 million records worldwide, McGraw has also written four New York Times bestselling books and appeared in movies like Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side. He also landed a starring role alongside his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott in the Emmy-nominated Yellowstone prequel 1883.

The “I Like It, I Love It” singer announced his performance in a joint social media post with the National Hockey League. Many fans commented on his colorful shirt choice, which honestly does scream, “winter escape to Florida.”

“Hey guys, Tim McGraw here,” he began. “And yes, the NHL Stadium Series is going to Tampa… And I will be there during the first intermission to perform for you.”

“My Ladies”: Country Star Shares “Best Christmas Present Ever”

Tim McGraw has made a habit of centering the women in his life, and he did so again with this sweet post sharing “the best Christmas present ever.”

In the Dec. 27 post, the country singer shared a framed black-and-white portrait of his three daughters putting on makeup and posing in front of a large, lighted mirror. In the caption, McGraw explained that the picture was snapped before Audrey McGraw’s first performance as a supporting act on Brandi Carlile’s European tour last year. Her sisters, Maggie and Gracie, were helping her get ready backstage at Royal Albert Hall in London.

“My ladies!” the proud dad wrote simply.

