Proud Girl Dad Moment: Tim McGraw Brings Out Daughter Audrey for Surprise “Barracuda” Performance

Despite 26 chart-topping hits and 11 CMA trophies, country singer Tim McGraw will swear he’s the worst singer in his family. Marrying 15-time ACM Award winner Faith Hill in 1996, the two share three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. And each woman is a musical talent in her own right, with the youngest, Audrey, touring Europe with Brandi Carlile over the summer. During a show this week in New Jersey, Tim McGraw brought his daughter onstage, where she then delivered a killer rendition of Heart’s 1977 anthem “Barracuda.”

Never missing an opportunity to showcase his children’s gifts, the self-proclaimed “proud girl dad” shared a snippet of the performance to his social media page. “Had a special guest last night!” Tim McGraw wrote, adding his youngest daughter’s Instagram handle.

This wasn’t Audrey’s first time performing the song. She delivered a soaring cover of Heart’s Top 20 single, which was born of the Wilson sisters’ rage against a misogynistic false narrative, during a show in Spain. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter wields tremendous power in her version, sounding every bit like the result of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s combined musical DNA.

“Slaying every second of this,” commented her tourmate, Brandi Carlile.

“Amazing!” noted another. “That apple does not fall far from the trees does it?”

On the Pressures of Being Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter

Despite finding success in the music industry, Audrey McGraw admits she has struggled with the expectations attached to being raised by two musical icons. During an interview last month with Elle, the singer-songwriter says she was terrified to show her parents, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the first song she wrote at age 17.

“Everything I made, I hid, not because they were harsh or unsupportive,” Audrey McGraw said. “It was just a lot of pressure.”

Despite her previous misgivings, Audrey says that her father ultimately provided the boost she needed to pursue music.

“I showed them this one song. My dad was like, “Why are you going to drama school? Why do you want to be an actor? Are you sure?”….That song hasn’t seen the light of day,” she said. “But I think he gave me the confidence after I showed him the song.

Featured image by Gus Stewart/Redferns