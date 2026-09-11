No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1972

If you were once a 70s kid with a love for rock music, I bet the following three classic songs from 1972 are still fresh in your mind after all these years. These classics just can’t be beat; so why don’t we take a walk down memory lane and revisit a very good era for rock tunes?

“Roundabout” by Yes from ‘Fragile’

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This prog rock jam is one of Yes’ most famous tracks, and it’s one that still manages to sound amazing after all these years. “Roundabout” made it all the way to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972 and did similarly well in Canada. And if you love progressive rock today as an adult, this might have been the song that converted you into a full-blown prog fan in your younger years.

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“Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” by The Hollies from ‘Distant Light’

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How about some good ol’ swamp rock? “Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” by The Hollies was one of the biggest rock songs of the year in 1972. The jam peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 32 on the UK Singles chart. If you’re a Hollies fan, you might remember this song for notably missing the group’s signature three-part vocal harmony. But it’s certainly not lacking; this song is a real swamp rock delight from start to finish.

“Take It Easy” by Eagles from ‘Eagles’

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This Eagles classic was easily one of the most memorable rock songs of 1972. And after all these years, it’s still the perfect song to put on when you need a reminder to take it down a notch and chill. “Take It Easy” was written by none other than Jackson Browne in collaboration with Glenn Frey, and the song was a decent hit upon its release. This country rock tune with a folky flavor peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart and Adult Contemporary chart in the US. Country singer Travis Tritt would later cover “Take It Easy” in 1994, though his version wouldn’t quite crack the Hot 100 chart.

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