3 Blues Songs From 1968 That Heartbreakingly Captured the Turmoil of the Era

The year 1968 was a rough one in world history. The Vietnam War was raging on, and many Americans were becoming less and less supportive of their country’s involvement in the conflict. The Civil Rights Movement had become even more turbulent as well, as the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. led to violent riots and general unrest around the country. No matter how you look at it, 1968 was a year of pure turmoil, and the following blues-flavored songs from that year really reflected how people were feeling.

“House Burning Down” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience from ‘Electric Ladyland’

Play video

This bluesy rock deep cut from Electric Ladyland is an entrancing piece of work from Jimi Hendrix. And once you get past that iconic opening wail of Hendrix’s guitar, you get into a song that’s a clear critique of people wanting to ignore inconvenient truths and the horrors of the world rather than confront them or even acknowledge them. Hendrix also offers a pacifist message in this song, directed toward fed-up communities who were rioting in response to poverty, war, marginalization, etc. Whether or not you agree with his message, it’s impossible to ignore just how well-done, both musically and lyrically, “House Burning Down” is.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Politician” by Cream from ‘Wheels Of Fire’

Play video

Cream wasn’t around for long, but this supergroup dished out some pretty poignant blues rock songs during their time together. One such song was “Politician”, a very bluesy jam with fairly simple lyrics about how untrustworthy politicians can be. Given the general distrust in the government in 1968, I’d say this cut from Wheels Of Fire is more than suitable for this list. And that groove is totally stank face-worthy.

“Vietnam War Pt. 1 & 2” by Lightnin’ Hopkins from ‘Talkin’ Some Sense’

Play video

This two-part song came straight from Texas blues icon Lightnin’ Hopkins in 1968, and it’s easily one of the most well-known blues songs about the turmoil of the times on this list. While the other entries we’ve covered have been more on the blues rock side, this gorgeous tune is pure, unabashed blues at its finest, complete with a weeping harmonica and Hopkins’ emotional delivery.

Photo by Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images