No Doubt to Release Second Album on Vinyl for the First Time

No Doubt is digging back into its early history to reissue its sophomore studio album, The Beacon Street Collection, with plans to release the 1995 record on vinyl for the first time.

The 10-track LP will be released on December 1, on 180-gram black vinyl, while a limited-edition version pressed on opaque-canary-yellow vinyl, which had been available for pre-order at uDiscoverMusic.com, apparently is already sold out.

The Beacon Street Collection was produced by No Doubt, and was recorded at a number of different locations, including at the band’s home studio, located on Beacon Avenue in Anaheim, California.

At the time, No Doubt had become disenchanted with the lack of support of their label, Interscope Records, which had been unhappy with the commercial failure of the group’s 1992 self-titled debut.

The band self-released The Beacon Street Collection in March of ’95, and the album went on to sell much better than No Doubt, which prompted Interscope to finance and promote what became the group’s breakthrough record, Tragic Kingdom, released in October of the same year.

The Beacon Street Collection featured six songs written or co-written by lead singer Gwen Stefani’s brother, keyboardist Eric Stefani, who wound up leaving No Doubt in 1994 to focus on his career as an animator for The Simpsons. The album also includes a song titled “Total Hate ’95,” which was co-written by late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell and features Nowell on backing vocals.

Two songs from The Beacon Street Collection, “Squeal” and “Doghouse,” both written by Eric Stefani, were released as singles in 1994, but neither of them charted.

The Beacon Street Collection’s follow-up, Tragic Kingdom, made No Doubt stars, particularly Gwen Stefani, and the album proceeded to top the Billboard 200 thanks to such hits as “Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak,” and “Spiderwebs.”

Gwen, of course, eventually went on to be a major solo artist, and is best known these days is a coach on The Voice. No Doubt’s most recent studio album, Push and Shove, was released in 2012.

The Beacon Street Collection Track List

Side A

Open the Gate Blue in the Face Total Hate ’95 Stricken Greener Pastures

Side B