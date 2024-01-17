No Doubt to Reunite After Nearly a Decade for 2024 Coachella

Nearly a decade after No Doubt played their final shows together, the band is set to reunite as a headliner for the Coachella 2024, which will run over two weekends, April 12-14 and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.



The band, along with singer Gwen Stefani, released their sixth album Push and Shove in 2012 and took a break to pursue individual projects in 2015. No Doubt last performed in 2025 at Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, California. Following their hiatus, Stefani has released several solo songs, including “True Babe” in 2023, and has returned several times to serve as a coach on The Voice since first appearing on the singing competition in 2014.



Prior to the band’s reveal as a performer at Coachella, No Doubt teased a possible reunion on Instagram with Stefani looking at old band art and texting bassist Tony Kanal.

Videos by American Songwriter

No Doubt was cryptically listed at the end of the 2024 Coachella lineup, which also features headliners Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, along with other performers Blur, Jon Batiste, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Sublime, Bleachers, and more.



An appearance by No Doubt and the list of performers slated for 2024, will make up for a fragmented bill during the previous year of the festival. In 2023, Coachella featured headliners Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean, who received criticism for his tardiness, being barely visible on stage to fans in the audience, and other production issues,which left many concertgoers disappointed. Ocean also pulled out of his second weekend headlining slot due to an injury.



“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend two of Coachella,” read a statement to American Songwriter by Ocean’s rep. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend one, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend two due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”





The statement concluded with a message from Ocean. “It was chaotic,” said Ocean. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.

[RELATED: 10 of the Best No Doubt Songs Spanning 20 Years of Albums]

The 2023 festival kicked off by a Blink-182 reunion featuring the classic lineup of drummer Travis Barker, bassist Mark Hoppus, and guitarist Tom DeLonge, who also filled for Ocean the second weekend and also included urprise performances by Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Tyler, the Creator.

This year Coachella is one again partnering with YouTube as the exclusive livestream partner for both festival sweekends on the official YouTube channel. A series of ticket bundles are available, including hotel packages bundled with festival passes, including local lodging and transportation for both weekends, available via Valley Music Travel. Presale starts on January 19. (Go to StubHub to get tickets for Coachella 2024.)

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images