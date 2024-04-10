Gwen Stefani Sheds Light on No Doubt’s Future After Coachella

Besides having a promising solo career, Gwen Stafani gained fame thanks to her time with the band No Doubt. Throughout their time together, the hitmaker released songs like “Just a Girl”, “Spiderwebs”, and “Don’t Speak.” While No Doubt continues to have a dedicated following, the band hasn’t released a new album since 2012 with Push and Shove. Although it has been years, this weekend, the band reunites for Coachella. And with fans thrilled to see the band on stage once again, Stefani recently discussed what the future looks like after the music festival.

Having shared her excitement to play with No Doubt, Stefani sat down with Nylon and opened up about the future. “[Coachella is] going to be a really nice bow to tie on the relationship, because we were kids [when we met]. I already know what it’s going to feel like because we’re just so in sync when we’re onstage. It’s going to feel like riding a bike again. We’re going to be laughing, and we’re going to look at each other and go, ‘Oh my gosh — there you are.’”

While getting back together with bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young, and guitarist Tom Dumont, Stefani insisted the band hasn’t remotely “hung out” since the band split. When asked about bringing the band together and if they ever thought of therapy, Stefani added, “No, no, we need to, probably. But we have a lot of water under the bridge.”

Gwen Stefani Not A Big Fan Of ‘Push And Shove’

Taking a trip back to the last album released by No Doubt, Stefani seemed to take issue with the album. Somewhat criticizing the finished product, the singer admitted to wanting to make others happy. She said, “I look at it now and think, ‘God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?’ Because really, I should have just been with my family. But we did it, and there are some good songs. Don’t remind me. I don’t want to talk about it.”

With the future in limbo, only time will tell if No Doubt finds its groove once again or if Coachella will be the last performance from the hit band.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TNT)