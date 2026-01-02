4 Pop Hooks From the 1980s That You’ll Never Stop Singing

Each decade of pop music has its share of enduring hooks. Many songs are so catchy that they almost feel connected to nature. Like they’ve always been around. Yet the 1980s took the pop chorus to another level—using a combination of towering voices, emotional earnestness, and glossy production. Also, the nonstop rotation of music videos on MTV added a visual component to the earworms.

Even if you weren’t born yet, one listen to the tracks below will likely imprint them onto your brain. And you’ll never stop singing them.

“Faith” by George Michael

I mentioned glossy production, but George Michael went in the opposite direction on one of his biggest hits, “Faith”. Opting for a dry, raw mix, he said “Faith” was never meant to be released as a single. The initial arrangement lasted only two minutes, but everyone who heard the tune fell in love with its hook. They just thought it was too short. So Michael added a guitar solo, and soon, “Faith” and its Bo Diddley groove became one of the most ubiquitous pop songs of the 1980s.

“Jack & Diane” by John Mellencamp

In 1982, John Mellencamp, who then recorded under the name John Cougar, released a heartland rock classic. But Mellencamp nearly gave up on the “little ditty” until guitarist Mick Ronson suggested baby rattle percussion and the stadium “let it rock” chant. “Jack & Diane” is built on layers of unforgettable hooks, from the acoustic guitar breaks to Ronson’s anthemic chorus. It just needed a glam rock legend to bring it home.

“Love Shack” by The B-52s

The B-52s (with or without the apostrophe) ended the 1980s with one of the most indelible pop hits of the decade. Any time Cindy Wilson and Kate Pierson interject Fred Schneider’s speak-singing with their 60s girl group harmonies, it compels a sing-along. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a time when “Love Shack” comes on and the whole place doesn’t “shimmy.”

Bang bang bang on the door, baby,

Knock a little louder, baby.

“Everybody Have Fun Tonight” by Wang Chung

There are many ways to make a song stick. But Wang Chung did it by turning their band name into an action. Whether it’s a dance or a feeling, the English group with a Chinese name gave the 80s a new phrase to sing endlessly. Now, if you search the Urban Dictionary (and I highly recommend that you do), you’ll find a few, er, alternate entries for Wang Chung.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images