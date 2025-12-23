No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Folk Songs From the Early 20th Century Will Never Be Forgotten

Without the early 20th-century folk music, the folk music of the late 20th and 21st centuries would not have had a foundation to build upon. Unlike most genres of music, folk and roots music have a rich history that directly correlates with our ancestry. Other genres will surely become that, but for now, folk and roots music takes the cake. So, no matter how many years pass, these three folk songs from the early 20th century will never be forgotten.

“Danny Boy” by Frederic Weatherly

Frederic Weatherly wrote the lyrics to “Danny Boy” in 1910; years later, it was set to the Irish melody of “Londonderry Air”. The song was officially published in 1913, and since then, it has most certainly become one of the most popular folk songs of all time.

The song itself is incredibly timeless, as it lends itself to a larger-than-life emotional movement. However, what has truly made this song stand the test of time is the people who have covered it. Some of the most famous covers of “Danny Boy” come from Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, Roy Orbison, and Vince Gill.

“House Of The Rising Sun” by Unknown

One of the most famous folk songs in American culture is “House Of The Rising Sun”, yet its authorship and date remain unknown. First popularized by miners, Clarence Ashley and Gwen Foster released the first official rendition of this track in 1933.

Since its release, the storied track has become a staple in folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, blues, and bluegrass. Some prominent figures who have undergone the challenge of preserving this musical artifact include Bob Dylan, The Animals, Nina Simone, Lead Belly, Doc Watson, and Dolly Parton.

“Man Of Constant Sorrow” by Unknown

Like “House Of The Rising Sun”, the specific roots of “Man Of Constant Sorrow” remain unknown. However, and also like our previous selection, historians hypothesize that it was an adaptation of older religious hymns. Around 1913, Richard Burnett published the first official version and titled it the “Farewell Song”.

Countless artists and countless genres feature “Man Of Constant Sorrow” in their catalogs. In folk and bluegrass music, some notable covers include those by Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Judy Collins, and Dan Tyminski’s version for the movie, O Brother, Where Art Thou?. Additionally, some more unexpected renditions of the song come from Miley Cyrus and Leo Moracchioli.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns