The Story Behind the Alabama Classic That Should Be on Every Christmas Playlist

Alabama has released several holiday albums over the years, including Alabama Christmas in 1985, followed by Christmas Vol. II in 1996, and American Christmas in 2017. Of all of their many holiday songs, none is likely as popular as “Christmas In Dixie”.

Videos by American Songwriter

Written by band members Randy Owen, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Mark Herndon, “Christmas In Dixie” became a Top 40 hit for them after it was released in 1982.

“Christmas In Dixie” touts the benefits of celebrating the holidays in the South. The song says, “By now in New York City, there’s snow on the ground / And out in California, the sunshine’s falling down / And maybe down in Memphis, Graceland’s all in lights / And in Atlanta, Georgia, there’s peace on earth tonight / Christmas in Dixie, it’s snowing in the pines / Merry Christmas from Dixie to everyone tonight.”

Alabama also includes “Christmas In Dixie” on their non-holiday Livin’ Lovin’ Rockin’ Rollin’: The 25th Anniversary Collection collection, released in 2006.

The Impact of “Christmas In Dixie” by Alabama

When Alabama was first asked to release a Christmas album, the band agreed, as long as they could write some of the songs. They did write for the record, also including outside songs that are not Christmas classics. Owen recalls that when they recorded Alabama Christmas, they also made the air-conditioner cold to get in the holiday spirit, since it was about 100 degrees in Alabama that day.

The cover of Alabama Christmas is red. It remains one of Alabama’s most beloved records, even after all these years.

“It’s amazing to me,” Owen tells Billboard. “We have people all over the country — all over the world — who will start their decorating by listening to ‘The Red Album’. That’s what they call it. A lot of people might not know much about Alabama, but they know ‘Angels Among Us’ and ‘Christmas In Dixie.’”

In 2024, Chris Janson released a new version of “Christmas In Dixie”, joined by Alabama.

“I called them and said, ‘Would you join me?’ And they said, ‘Yes,’” Janson tells American Songwriter. “And I was a little bit blown away. It doesn’t say Chris Janson featuring Alabama — none of that nonsense. It’s Chris Janson and Alabama, ‘Christmas In Dixie,’ which I’m super stoked about.”

Not only did Alabama join Janson on the new version, but Owen and Gentry also appear in the video.

“They were so gracious to be in it,” Janson says. “Like, ‘However many cuts you need, no problem.’ And it’s a really eloquently done video, too. I’m really proud of it. This will always be one of my favorite records of my life.”

Photo by CBS via Getty Images