Bruce Hornsby Continues to Push Boundaries With ‘Non-Secure Connection’

Grammy-winning songwriter, Bruce Hornsby, grew up in a small southern town. In fact, he’s been there his whole life and still calls the place – Williamsburg, VA – home. In the 70s and 80s, the region, according to the artist, had a certain and pervasive “narrow-minded” attitude. So, like any good musician, Hornsby wrote a song about. The smash hit result, “The Way It Is,” however, didn’t hit the ground running once it was put to tape. Hornsby had to push through doubt from the record companies for it to find its vast listenership. Ever since, Hornsby has been continuing to work and push boundaries – both sonic and social. And that continues to today with the release of his latest LP, Non-Secure Connection.

“Everybody thought ‘The Way It Is’ was a B-side,” Hornsby says. “But a guy from BBC Radio 1 in London heard the song, played it and it went around the world. That was that. It was a B-side no longer.”

Hornsby’s well-traveled track, which talks about racism and American social inequalities, would later famously be sampled by the late, great rapper, Tupac Shakur, for his 1998 hit, “Changes.” And while that may be the brightest feather in Hornsby’s cap, it certainly has a lot of competition. The acclaimed piano player and songwriter has also worked with a number of other standout artists, including Oscar-winning film director, Spike Lee, on movies like Kobe Doin’ Work and a number of others. In fact, working with Spike helped spark a new creative idea for Hornsby – one that’s added new chapters to his long career tome.

Collaborating with Lee, Hornsby wrote hundreds of song cues – those bits of music for certain emotional moments in a film, or moments of discovery and the like. But as he worked on these cues, Hornsby discovered that he could flesh them out and turn them into longer, fuller songs. So, the virtuoso began doing so a few years ago, which led to his 2019 album, Absolute Zero, which was his first since 1998’s Sprit Trail. But Hornsby says he had such an enjoyable time making the 2019 LP that he wanted to undertake another. Enter: 2020’s Non-Secure Connection. The record reads almost like the work of a musical scientist not afraid to experiment.

“I’m often trying to make a sound I’ve never heard before, which often leads me to adventurous harmonic territory,” Hornsby says. “Most of the music in the pop world is standard, folky guitar chords. In fact, most of my corpus over the years is triadic like that. But in my later years, as I’ve gotten older and crankier, I tend to be more interested in finding a place for Chromaticism in pop songs.”

Chromaticism, by necessity, creates sonic dissonance. Chromaticism doesn’t take into consideration music scales in the traditional sense. Instead, the song tends to continue up half notes, instead of the more varied patterns of mainstream major and minor choral lines. The result is an a-typical mode of expression for Hornsby, but that that he’s found both creative comfort and excitement within. And on his latest record, the artist brought in some big names to create with, including James Mercer of The Shins and singer, Jamila Woods.

For a self-identified “misanthrope” and “hermit,” Hornsby sure does have a lot of famous people and memorable experiences in his life. Along with the Grammy, working with Spike, his association with Tupac and his recent star-studded album, Hornsby is rumored to have played (and beaten) Allen Iverson in one-on-one basketball. Not to be outdone, Hornsby’s son, Keith, is a current professional player, who has suited up abroad as well as locally with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and their developmental G-League team.

“Keith was the only white dude on his AAU team until he was about 17 or 18 when he went to college,” Hornsby says. “When all his teammates realized I was the guy who wrote ‘Changes’ by Tupac, that gave me great credibility amongst Keith’s young friends.”

Today, Hornsby, like every other musician (and athlete, for that matter), is navigating the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. He says he misses touring, playing in front of live audiences the most. Like many others, strings of gigs have disappeared. For someone like Hornsby, who used to go out on the road with bands like The Grateful Dead for endless shows for years on end, it’s a big loss. Hornsby, who grew up singing, touched by the gift of music and the love of hard work, it’s the connections made from and in music that sustain the magic of the creative act.

“When I was younger and I started having success,” Hornsby says, “the greatest result of that was the reach outs I got from older musicians that I admired all my life. Now, I’m an older musician and all these younger musicians are reaching out to me because I’ve influenced their music when they were coming up. And I’m always looking for a new adventure.”

Check out our full album review of the latest from Hornsby.