Scott Helman Shares How “Papa” is the Product of Grief

After releasing his album “Hotel De Ville” in 2017, Scott Helman began his headlining tour across Canada before traveling around the globe to play his music. The next year, Scott didn’t slow down. He got the amazing opportunity to open for a band he looked up to, Vance Joy. Together the bands toured through Canada and Europe.

“To be invited on that tour was pretty crazy. I’ve always seen Vance Joy as an artist who regardless of what kind of space he occupies, whether it be on the radio or in the coolest record store in Brooklyn, he has always to me been a cool songwriter and a really really cool artist. I felt super honored to be put in that world,” says Scott.

In 2018, the Canadian singer/songwriter received a JUNO Award nomination as songwriter of the year and things were looking great for Scott, until life hit him hard.

Losing a loved one is never easy. When Scott Helman’s grandfather Alan passed away last year while he was on tour, he decided to turn his emotions into music and dedicate not just a song but an entire record to him.

Scott shared with American Songwriter why he decided to still play the concert that night, despite getting the devastating news.

“It was really tough … because I really wanted to see him and that’s where I wanted to be. I just decided to play the show because that’s what he would have wanted me to do.”

“But also, my grandfather was my biggest fan. Whenever I told him I was out there on tour and doing something with my music, he was so pumped, and I think part of me is sad I couldn’t see him but another part of me … thinks that’s what he wanted.”

Scott recently released the personal track, “Papa” along with a music video that is so heartfelt, it’s hard to keep a dry eye while watching it.

The song that goes along with this video reveals what many others have gone through when they experience the passing of a loved one.

Scott told American Songwriter that when he got to Nashville after the passing, the writing process was difficult.

“I felt like I was doing my heart and soul a disservice by not just accessing that raw emotion and it was just right there, it felt so palpable. I’m sure for my friends it was weird. I just got there, my grandfather had just died and I’m sure in a human way they just wanted to let me forget about that for a second and write something else, but I was like no we should write about this and we did! It was pretty much just like my journal. I didn’t want it to be uplifting … I was miserable and really sad, but it also felt like it was more about his legacy and how beautiful of a person he was.”

In “Papa,” his grandfather’s voice can be heard from the last voicemail he ever sent to Scott’s mother.

“He was telling her where he was in the hospital and it’s so crushing because my mom saved that and at the end he says, ‘I love you doll’ and he would always say that. It was kind of to me a monument to his insatiable need to take care of people.”

In order to stay with the theme of his previous records, Scott decided to name this upcoming album after a location that was important to him and makes him think about his grandfather, “Nonsuch Park.”

This is a place that reminds Scott of his grandfather because “Nonsuch Park’ is a park very close to where his grandfather lived, and it was a regular spot they would go to together.

“When I go off to write a song, I try to separate myself from the craziness of busy modern life and really reflect on what things mean to me and that was that place for me.”

This album focuses on remembering his grandfather’s life and when you listen to it, think of these words that he would always say to Scott: “Life is really precious and its short and just enjoy yourself. There’s so many things you could do, that we can learn, that we can appreciate and that we can laugh about.”

Listen to “Papa” now down below and if you want to hear more, make sure to pre-save “Nonsuch Park.”