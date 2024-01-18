Norah Jones Announces New Studio Album ‘Visions’ and Spring Tour Dates

Norah Jones has announced her ninth studio album, Visions, as well as a selection of Spring tour dates today (January 18). The announcement also comes with the release of the lead single, “Running,” along with a music video. Visions will drop on March 8.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new album is in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and producer Leon Michels, who produced Jones’ 2021 album I Dream of Christmas. “Running” features Michels on drums and baritone saxophone, and he was co-writer on the single as well.

Jones has also announced a Spring 2024 tour which kicks off May 6 in Boston, Massachusetts. The tour will make stops in Washington D.C., Brooklyn, and Manhattan, concluding on June 30 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Check out the full tour dates below. Ticket pre-sales begin today, January 18, with general sales beginning on January 25.

[Get Tickets to See Norah Jones on Tour Here]

Norah Jones Announces Ninth Album, Talks About “Rawness” of New Work with Leon Michels

Visions is a perfect juxtaposition to Jones’ 2020 album Pick Me Up Off the Floor, which dealt with Jones’ dark and depressing feelings during the pandemic. According to a press release, this new album explores “feeling free, wanting to dance, making it right, and acceptance of what life brings.” Visions is available to pre-order now.

“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and ‘Running’ was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake,” Jones said in a statement. “We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that’s where he’s coming from, but also not overly perfected.”

Norah Jones’ Spring 2024 Tour Dates

May 6 – Boston, MA

May 7 – Poughkeepsie, NY

May 10 – Port Chester, NY

May 13 – Washington, DC

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA

May 16 – Brooklyn, NY

May 19 – New York, NY

May 24 – Napa, CA

June 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

Featured Image by Joelle Grace Taylor