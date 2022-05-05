Watch Norah Jones’ Soulful Performance of “Don’t Know Why” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Norah Jones just revisited her bluesy classic “Don’t Know Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s just as good as it was in 2002.

The New York songstress appeared on the talk show to promote the 20th-Anniversary reissuing of her debut album, Come Away With Me. The 44-track collection includes 22 previously unreleased tracks that detail the making of the album for the first time. The full collection is out everywhere now.

The performance saw a simple arrangement with only a bassist and drummer backing Jones as she crooned through the number while playing the familiar chords on the piano. The sultry track won her three Grammy awards in 2003 and remains her biggest single in the U.S. to date.

Watch the full performance below.

Of the early demos and recordings found on the reissued debut, Jones said: “Some of these recordings are great. They could have easily been on the album with a little spit polish, but they just weren’t. It’s pretty nice to get to release it and to tell the story of how it all came to be because it is a little bit tricky of a story as a soundbite.”

The initial recording of her debut saw Rob Burger on accordion and organ, Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit on guitar, Lee Alexander on bass, and Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums. Come Away With Me was then rerecorded and mixed before its release in 2002.

The unreleased tracks on the 20th Anniversary Edition include the original demos Jones submitted to Blue Note Records, the first session demos she made after being signed and the original version of the LP recorded at Allaire Studios.

Jones is playing a host of tour dates this summer, including an appearance at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 8. Find a full list of dates and ticketing information, HERE.

To celebrate the album’s release, Jones performed a live-streamed concert in which she performed her debut in its entirety. Find the live stream below.

Photo Courtesy of Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images