‘CMT Giants: Alabama’ to Feature Performances from Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Pam Tillis, and More

Alabama has been a country music staple for five decades. Songs like “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight,” “Song of the South,” and more are certified country classics. More than that, the band has influenced countless artists over the years. To celebrate their impact, CMT will recognize them with a star-studded special. CMT Giants: Alabama airs later this year.

Alabama is the most successful band in country music history. Over the course of their 50-plus-year run, they’ve sold 80 million albums. They’ve also launched 43 singles to the top of the charts. They became members of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Founding member and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Cook passed away in 2022. Before he died, he said he hoped the band would continue in his absence.

CMT hasn’t shared a broadcast date for the special. However, they have released other details. For instance, the star-studded lineup will include Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Lionel Richie, Vince Gill, and other country artists. Additionally, boxer Evander Holyfield will be there to pay tribute to the Country Music Hall of Famers.

Some guests will take the stage at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville to sing some of Alabama’s biggest hits. The other guests will appear either virtually or in-person to talk about the band and how important they are to them as well as to country music as a whole.

Members of Alabama will also be at the CMT Giants taping. The special will feature new interviews with Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. The interviews will allow both Country Music Hall of Famers to reflect on their long and impactful careers with the band.

CMT Giants: Alabama Lineup

Performers:

Blake Shelton and Steve Wariner

Brad Paisley

Jamey Johnson

Jason Aldean

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan

Riley Green and Sam Hunt

Sharing Stories:

Evander Holyfield

Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan

Vince Gill

More TBA

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

