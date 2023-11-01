Norah Jones and Dave Grohl Team Up for an Intimate Performance of “’Razor”

On a recent episode of her podcast, Norah Jones is Playing Along, Norah Jones invited Dave Grohl on the air for a live performance of the Foo Fighters‘ song “Razor.” The song originally appeared on the 2005 album In Your Honor and is a gentle acoustic track featuring skillful fingerpicking from Grohl.

The podcast performance featured Jones accompanying Grohl on piano and lending her airy, soulful voice to the song. The two artists set up in a small studio surrounded by instruments and microphones. Their voices meshed together wonderfully, with Jones providing improvisational piano while Grohl laid down the original guitar phrasing from the studio version.

Norah Jones is Playing Along posted the video of the recording on its YouTube channel, and fans complimented the two in the comments. One fan even mentioned, “the world needs a Norah and Dave album.”

“Wasn’t that pretty?” Jones asked when the pair concluded their performance. Grohl replied, “I haven’t done that in 20 years.”

Grohl and the Foo Fighters have appeared with a few different artists recently, including a surprise Halloween performance with boygenius by Grohl and a Saturday Night Live appearance with H.E.R. by the whole band. Boygenius recently wrapped their tour on Halloween, and Grohl showed up behind the drum kit to accompany the indie supergroup. Painted like a corpse, Grohl performed the song “Satanist” from boygenius’ recent project, the record, with the trio dressed up in biblical imagery.

On October 28, the Foo Fighters made their ninth appearance as musical guests on SNL, playing a selection of tracks from their June 2023 album But Here We Are. The band played “Rescued” and “The Glass,” and were joined by special guest H.E.R. Additionally, boygenius are slated to appear for the first time on SNL with host Timothee Chalamet on November 11.

Grohl also recently made an appearance on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend with former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic and producer Steve Albini to talk about Kurt Cobain and the 30th-anniversary reissue of In Utero. Grohl mentioned on the podcast that In Utero always sounded balanced to him, saying “… it always sounds really centered, where the vocal isn’t jumping ahead of everything else … it sounds like the sound of a group in a space and really natural.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media