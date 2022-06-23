NYC’s NFT Week Featured LCD SoundSystem, HAIM and a Snoop Dogg Impersonator

While the much-hyped crypto market is in the middle of a big crash, the staunch supporters still turned out in droves for New York’s NFT conference called, NFT.NYC.

One of the week’s events is Bored Ape Yacht Club’s members-only ApeFest, which took place at Brooklyn Steel last year and has now moved to Pier 17 in Manhattan. Despite its relative niche audience, the fest featured a long list of industry heavyweights, including LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Questlove, Lil Baby, Amy Schumer, and Timbaland.

LCD Soundsystem joined the stage early on in the night, exciting fans with a rare live performance from the group. The rock outfit played their all-time classic closer “All My Friends” while the crowd bounced around to the pulsing track.

Ape Fest brought LCD Soundsystem out of retirement and it's only 7pm👀



The headliner must be pretty good…@BoredApeYC @yugalabs pic.twitter.com/QEtlGkn0pZ — 🗳DGTLΞMISSIONSᵍᵐ 🚩NFT NYC (@dgtlemissions) June 21, 2022

Despite the weather turning bad, fans still came out, covered in rain-resistant ponchos, ready for HAIM to take the stage. The trio gave an electric performance in matching black two-piece outfits, banging on drums and giving wiry guitar solos.

Timbaland, who is a frequent Bored Ape partner, retweeted a few videos of his set while rapper and fellow performer Lil Baby also shared Instagram stories of the fest. In a strange turn of events, a Snoop Dogg impersonator was seen reportedly seen walked around the fest to “drum up excitement.”

Photo courtesy of Nasty Little Man