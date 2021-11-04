Megan Thee Stallion Releases Surprise Mixtape

On Friday (October 29), Megan Thee Stallion released the surprise mixtape, Something for Thee Hotties, a collection of freestyles and unreleased tracks.

The emcee announced the album on October 21 and tweeted about the release on social media, saying, “Something For Thee Hotties OUT NOW @Spotify what’s your TOP 3 favorites hotties?”

Something For Thee Hotties OUT NOW @Spotify 💚 what’s your TOP 3 favorites hotties? pic.twitter.com/pckE20QWCV — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 29, 2021

Check out the new, diverse multi-track release below. And the album’s only guest feature is Memphis vocalist, Juicy J, who has worked with Stallion in the past. Stallion’s last lengthy release was her debut LP in 2020, Good News.

Last we saw the rapper, she was on stage as singer Miley Cyrus interrupted her set with a little friendly twerking.

Check out the track listing below from the rapper’s Instagram page, where she wrote, “I had to add a few NEW things to “SOMETHING FOR THEE HOTTIES” so the release will NOT BE EXACTLY AT midnight 😭 but here’s the NEW track list. ITS WORTH THEE WAIT”

Track Listing:

1. Tuned in Freestyle

2. Megan Monday Freestyle

3. Trippy Skit Ft Juicy J

4. South Side Forever Freestlye

5. Outta Town Freestyle

6. Megans Piano

7. Vickeelo and Dino BTW Skit

8. Eat It

9. All of It

10. Warning

11. Kitty Kat

12. Tina Snow Interlude

13. God’s Favorite

14. Let Me See It

15. Opposite Day

16. Freakend

17. Bae Goals

18. Pipe Up

19. Bless the Booth Freestyle

20. Thot Shit



And don’t worry merch is available, Stallion tweeted, adding, “SOMETHING FOR THEE HOTTIES MERCH LIVE ON MY SITE NOW FOR A LIMITED TIME”

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves