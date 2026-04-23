“You Can’t Beat Vince Gill” but Luke Combs Came Awfully Close With This Cover of Gill’s Infectiously Catchy 1992 Hit

When it comes to covering a song from Vince Gill, most singers have a difficult decision to make on which hit they want to perform. Just to name a few, Gill is the voice behind “Look at Us,” “I Still Believe in You,” and “One More Last Chance.” And for those who happen to pick the right song – good luck matching his signature tone and effortless delivery. But thankfully, Luke Combs was more than willing to take on the challenge when he offered a moving performance while sitting on the couch.

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Throughout his career, Combs has collaborated with some major names in the music industry, including Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Eric Church, and even Brooks & Dunn. If that wasn’t enough, he once shared the stage with Tracy Chapman for “Fast Car” at the Grammy Awards. But back in December 2020, Combs hoped to spread a little holiday cheer when singing “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.”

As one fan perfectly summed up Combs’ beautiful cover, “You can’t beat Vince Gill but this man can literally sing anything!”

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Luke Combs Goes From Cover To Standing On The Stage With Vince Gill

Released in the early 1990s, Gill placed “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” on his album I Still Believe in You. When hitting the airwaves, the song quickly climbed the charts, landing No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It also snagged the top spot on the Canada Country Tracks chart. And to make it better, the music video featured Reba McEntire, Patty Loveless, Little Jimmy Dickens, Steve Earle, and numerous others.

As for Combs, he found himself standing on stage with Gill just a few years after the cover at the CMA Fest 2023. Getting the opportunity to have a conversation with the famed musician, Combs insisted, “We talked about any and everything, you know, careers, guitars, golf, songs, and ya know, philosophy of a career.”

From covering his song to performing with him, Combs had nothing but praise for Gill. “He’s an awesome guy, man, you know, he’s a giant for sure and one of the greats. He’s my hero — he was my favorite country singer growing up, and I think he’s the best country voice we’ve ever had.”

While their careers led them down different roads, Combs never forgot the time he got to honor, celebrate, and collaborate with Gill. And his cover of “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” was more than a performance – it was a moment to highlight one of his influences and heroes.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)