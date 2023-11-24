Lady Gaga Rumored to be Working on New Music, Spotted With will.i.am

Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters are gearing up for the possibility of new music after she was seen leaving a restaurant with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. The two were allegedly carrying huge folders when their photos were snapped recently, and fans are convinced this means a new project in the works. They were also joined by Gaga’s boyfriend Michael Polansky and an unknown woman.

Gaga has been on a hiatus from music of sorts as she focuses on her film career with movies like House of Gucci from 2021 and the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. Her last record was Chromatica from 2020, after which she went on her extensive Chromatica Ball Tour from July to September 2022.

Will.i.am and Gaga have worked together before on the 2013 song “Fashion!” from ARTPOP. So, for fans everywhere, seeing the two together again sparks some rumors of new music. This year, Gaga released a song with the Rolling Stones, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which was featured on the Stones’ latest album Hackney Diamonds.

While talking to the Associated Press in January this year, Mick Jagger spilled a little bit of the beans on Lady Gaga’s potential solo projects. “We’ve done shows with her before and we were doing this song that I wrote on the piano, this kind of gospel-y song and she was in the next door studio,” said Jagger at the time. “She said, ‘Can I come down?’ and she came down and she joined in and we sung together and we went in the next day and tidied up a few things up.”

Fans jumped on this tidbit of information, piecing together the possibilities why Gaga could have been in the studio next door. Was she working on new music? Her fans seem to think so. But until there’s an official announcement from Gaga herself, it’s all speculation and rumor.

Something that’s not speculation and rumor, however, is the news that Gaga’s 2008 hit “Poker Face” will be featured in a new Fortnite Rhythm Mode called Festival, where players can experience playing instruments for the first time. Gaga seemed to have foreseen this development when, in 2019, she succinctly tweeted, “What’s fortnight.”

(Featured Image by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)