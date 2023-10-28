Oliver Anthony Shares His Thoughts on the Negativity of Social Media: “It’s Depressing How Social Media Makes Us All Hate Each Other”

Country singer Oliver Anthony made a name for himself earlier this year by sharing his unvarnished opinion. Earlier today, the “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer took X to share his opinions on social media and the current state of the nation.

Videos by American Songwriter

Anthony began early this morning by saying “We’re currently too distracted/divided to effectively function.” Then, he clarified his position. “We still have the 1st and 2nd amendments, and towns full of great people,” he wrote. “The lack of leadership/degeneration of government policy does not have to trickle down into our communities anymore if we can unite.”

It's depressing how social media makes us all hate each other. 90% of posts even here are negative and belittling. It's the parasitic way socials have captured our attention span and our emotions that's caused a lot of our problems as a nation. We're complacent and distracted. — Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) October 28, 2023

Moments later, Anthony returned and added his thoughts on social media to the thread. “It’s depressing how social media makes us all hate each other,” he wrote. “90% of posts even here are negative and belittling. It’s the parasitic way socials have captured our attention span and our emotions that’s caused a lot of our problems as a nation,” he added. “We’re complacent and distracted,” Anthony concluded.

Anthony is no stranger to the negativity social media can brew. Earlier this year, his breakout hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral. The song broke records, making him the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 without having any prior entries on the chart. It also put the singer in the middle of a social media debate.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” sparked fierce emotions from both sides of the political spectrum. Those on the right wanted to use the song as a cudgel against the government and those of lower socioeconomic standing. More specifically, those looking for government assistance. At the same time, those on the left attacked Anthony as someone who hates the poor. At the very least, they believed he deeply misunderstands class dynamics.

Anthony is a political centrist. “It’s hard to get a message out about your political ideology or your belief about the world in three minutes and some change,” he said. “Like, I see the right trying to characterize me as one of their own. And I see the left trying to discredit me, I guess, in retaliation,” he added. “That shit’s gotta stop,” the singer concluded.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images