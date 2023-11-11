Oliver Anthony Takes on a Social Media Account Posing as His Official Page

Oliver Anthony gained widespread attention earlier this year with “Rich Men North of Richmond.” The song, which criticizes Washington and big government, put him at the center of a storm of false assumptions about his beliefs. Recently, he claimed that most things about him online are lies.

Anthony on Friday (November 10) posted a screenshot from a Facebook page claiming to be him. The screenshot contained a post from November 9. The fake post said, “Today is my birthday hope I get some love here,” alongside a series of heart emojis.

“This one takes the cake, though,” he said of the post he shared. Anthony went on to say that several of his personal friends sent him birthday well-wishes after seeing it. “My birthday is in June,” he clarified, adding a laughing emoji.

“I would guess around 70% to 80% of what has been posted about me online is not true,” he wrote in his post. However, the Virginia native doesn’t seem angry about it. “When I scroll through on here I can’t help by laugh at what I see and how quick people are to believe it.”

This is not the first time Anthony has shared his thoughts about social media. Last month, he took to X to talk about how social platforms negatively impact people on a wide scale.

“We’re currently too distracted/divided to effectively function,” he wrote in the post. “We still have the First and Second Amendment, and towns full of great people.” He went on to say that “lack of leadership/degeneration of government policy does not have to trickle down into our communities anymore if we can unite.”

Then, in a subsequent post, Anthony said he finds it “depressing how social media makes us all hate each other.” He further opined that the vast majority of posts are negative as well as belittling. Then, he pinned a large portion of the country’s problems on social platforms.

“It’s the parasitic way socials have captured our attention span and our emotions that’s caused a lot of our problems as a nation,” he wrote. “We’re complacent and distracted.”

