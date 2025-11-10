6 of Olivia Newton John’s Biggest Country Hits During Her 1970s Reign of the Genre

By the early 1970s, Olivia Newton-John‘ career started in country, first hitting the charts with her 1971 debut, If Not For You, and her first No. 1 in Australia, a cover of the 19th-century murder ballad, “Banks of the Ohio.”



In the years that followed, Newton-John became a country star with her third and fifth albums—Let Me Be There (1973) and Have You Never Been Mellow (1975)—topping the Country chart, while facing a then-xenophobic Nashville, which dismissed any music in the genre coming from an Australian artist.



At the time, John Denver faced a similar backlash, glorified when Charlie Rich burned Denver’s envelope for CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1975. Newton-John also picked up a Grammy for her first country hit, “Let Me Be There,” and four CMA Awards for her album If You Love Me Let Me Know in 1974.

Olivia Newton-John, 1975 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Newton’ John’s later albums, Clearly Love (1975), Come on Over (1976), Don’t Stop Believin’ (1976), and Totally Hot (1978) also made it into the Top 10 on the Country chart.

“Country began my career,” said Newton-John during the 50th anniversary of the CMAs in 2016. “It wasn’t something I actually had planned on. The first songs I recorded in England with an Australian-English producer were written by an Englishman, and they were hits in America on the country charts. So, I owe a lot to country music, and I love country music, and I still listen to it all the time.”

Despite her rejection from the country community, Newton-John’s hits continued from 1973 through the late ’70s, before her pop career took off with her pop phenomenon Physical in 1981. Even then, the Farrar-penned Grease classic, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” kept Newton-John on the country charts, along with other singles throughout the decade.

“Let Me Be There” (1973)

Written by John Rostill

In 1972, Newton-John still hadn’t broken onto the U.S. charts with her cover of George Harrison’s “What Is Life” or her second album, Olivia. A year later, her luck changed with her third album, Let Me Be There, which topped the Country chart. The steel guitar-drenched title track, written by British songwriter and musician John Rostill, also earned her a Grammy for Best Vocal Performance, Female, and an Academy of Country Music award for Most Promising Female Vocalist.



Wherever you go, wherever you may wander in your life

Surely you know, I always wanna be there

Holdin’ you hand and standin’ by to catch you when you fall

Seein’ you through in everythin’ you do



Let me be there in your mornin’, let me be there in your night

Let me change whatever’s wrong and make it right (make it right)

Let me take you through that wonderland that only two can share

All I ask you is let me be there (oh, let me be there)



Watchin’ you grow and goin’ through the changes in your life

That’s how I know I always wanna be there

Whenever you feel you need a friend to lean

“If You Love Me (Let Me Know)” (1974)

Written by John Rostill

The title track of Newton-John’s third album, “If You Love Me (Let Me Know),” was a bigger hit, reaching No. 2 on the Country chart and crossing over at No. 5 on the pop chart. In 1974, the album was also nominated for three more CMA awards, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Newton-John also performed “If You Love Me (Let Me Know)” with the Bee Gees’ Andy Gibb on her television special Olivia! in 1978.



You came when I was happy in your sunshine

I grew to love you more each passing day

Before too long I built my world around you

And I prayed you’d love enough of me to stay



If you love me let me know

If you don’t then let me go

I can’t take another minute

Of a day without you near

“I Honestly Love You” (1974)

Written by Jeff Barry and Peter W. Allen

One of Newton-John’s most memorable crossover hits also gave another Country Top 10. “I Honestly Love You” went to No. 6 on the Country chart and topped the Billboard Hot 100. “I Honestly Love You” also earned Newton-John two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.



Maybe I hang around here a little more than I should

We both know I got somewhere else to go

But I got something to tell you that I never thought I would

But I believe you really ought to know



I love you

I honestly love you



You don’t have to answer, I see it in your eyes

Maybe, it’s better left unsaid

This is pure and simple and you must realize

That it’s coming from my heart, and not my head

“Have You Never Been Mellow” (1975)

Written by John Farrar

In 1975, Newton-John released two albums, Have You Never Been Mellow and Clearly Love. The former topped the Country charts and delivered another No. 1 with the title track, written by Newton-John’s longtime collaborator John Farrar.



There was a time when I was in a hurry as you are

I was like you

There was a day when I just had to tell my point of view

I was like you



Now I don’t mean to make you frown

No, I just want you to slow down



Have you never been mellow?

Have you never tried to find a comfort from inside you?

Have you never been happy just to hear your song?

Have you never let someone else be strong?

“Please Mr. Please” (1975)

Written by Bruce Welch and John Rostill

Another hit from Have You Ever Been Mellow was written about Newton-John. Penned by John Rostill and Bruce Welch, who were both bandmates in the Briths rock band the Shadows, “Please Mr. Please” went to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Country chart. Welch, who dated Newton-John from 1968 through 1972 and was her fiancé by the end of their relationship, began writing the song after she broke things off and originally released the song himself in 1974. The lyrics follows a broken heart that can’t bear to hear a song (B-17) on the jukebox that reminds them of their lost love.



In the corner of the bar there stands a jukebox

With the best of country music, old and new

You can hear your five selections for a quarter

And somebody else’s songs when yours are through



I got good Kentucky whiskey on the counter

And my friends around to help me ease the pain

‘Til some button-pushing cowboy plays that love song

And here I am just missing you again



Please Mr. please, don’t play B-17

It was our song, it was his song but it’s over

Please Mr. please, if you know what I mean

I don’t ever wanna hear that song again

“Let It Shine” (1975)

Written by Linda Hargrove

Originally released by Linda Hargrove in 1973, Newton-John covered “Let It Shine” on her 1975 album Clearly Love. Her rendition climbed to No. 5 on the Country chart and topped the Adult Contemporary chart.



A woman needs attention like the flowers need the sun

‘Cause without that attention Lord a woman feels undone

And Lord I’m like a flower that’s been standing in the rain

Hoping Lord and praying that the sun will shine again



Is there anybody out there who can shine

Any time would be fine

Is there anybody out there who can glow

And would like to see a little flower grow

Shine on me, let it shine

Photo: Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images