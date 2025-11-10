Born on This Day in 1983, the Living Country Legend Who Set an ACM Award Record and Inspired a New Generation of Rising Stars

On this day (November 10) in 1983, Miranda Lambert was born in Longview, Texas. After beginning her professional singing career as a teenager, she gained national acclaim when she appeared on a singing competition show. While she didn’t win, her appearance on the show landed her a recording contract with Epic Records. Since then, she has become one of the biggest names in modern country music. She has taken home a long list of awards. Notably, she has won 35 ACM Awards, more than any other artist in history.

According to Biography, Lambert found her passion for performing early, competing in her first talent show at the age of 10. Later, she appeared on Johnnie High’s Country Music Revue. The Arlington, Texas-based reality show had previously launched the careers of LeAnn Rimes and Lee Ann Womack. Soon, she learned to play guitar and began writing songs.

Lambert started a band called Texas Pride at the age of 17. She also joined the house band at the Reo Palm Isle in Longview, Texas, where Brooks & Dunn got their start. A few years later, she released her self-titled debut album. She continued performing in the Texas music scene before she found her big break. In 2003, she passed the auditions for Nashville Star. She won third place on the show. However, Tracy Gershon, an executive at Sony Music, was a judge on the show and knew a star when she saw one. Gershon helped Lambert land a deal with Epic, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

Miranda Lambert Sets the Country World on Fire

Miranda Lambert released her label debut album, Kerosene, in March 2005. It went to No. 1 on the country chart and No. 16 on the Billboard 200. The album’s four singles landed in the top 40 of the country chart. Two years later, she released her sophomore album, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It topped the country chart and peaked at No. 6 on the all-genre chart. Her first seven studio albums saw similar chart success, topping the country chart and landing within the top 10 of the all-genre survey.

Lambert landed her first No. 1 single in 2010 when “The House That Built Me” spent four weeks at the top of the country chart. Since then, she has launched nine more singles to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart and 10 to the top 40 of the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Lambert’s Record-Breaking Winning Streak

Miranda Lambert won her first ACM Award in 2007 when she took home Top New Female Vocalist. Since then, she has taken home 34 more, including multiple trophies for Female Vocalist of the Year, the 50th Anniversary Milestone Award, and the Merle Haggard Spirit Award.

Lambert has also taken home several CMA Awards, including multiple Female Vocalist of the Year trophies. She received her first Grammy Award in 2010 when “The House That Built Me” won Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Five years later, Platinum took Best Country Album. Wildcard won the same trophy in 2020.

Miranda Lambert’s Influence

Miranda Lambert’s success can’t be measured solely by chart performance and awards. Through her songwriting, public persona, philanthropy, and unmistakable vocal style, she has influenced countless up-and-coming women in country music. Today, many young artists list Miranda Lambert alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline, and Emmylou Harris when revealing the trailblazers who inspired them.

