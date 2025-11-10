The Eagles Add Four Dates to Their 2026 Sphere Residency: Everything You Need To Know About Tickets, Venue, & More

The Eagles are ready for more time in Sin City. The iconic band has announced four more dates of their Las Vegas Sphere residency, and revealed that those shows will be their final ones of 2026.

The new dates are March 20, 21, 27, and 28. They join previously announced concerts on January 23, 24, 30, and 31, and on February 20, 21, 27, and 28.

Presale for the March dates will begin Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. General on-sale will follow Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. All other dates are on sale now.

The Eagles 56 shows at the Sphere make theirs the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue.

To date, the residency has welcomed more than 700,000 fans across 44 sold-out shows since Sept. 2024. The immersive experience has given fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog.

Joe Walsh Describes Performing at the Sphere With the Eagles

Following the band’s first month of shows at the venue, guitarist Joe Walsh spoke about the experience to Rolling Stone.

“The Sphere is a 21st century technology. And it’s a new thing,” he said. “… Nobody really knows how to work it except to go in and see what the problems are and fix them. So it’s getting better and better all the time, but it’s amazing.”

Because the technology is so new, performing at the Sphere is a “very different” experience than performing at more traditional venues, Walsh said.

“There are some non-musical things that we have to put up with to make it all work, and we’re OK with that,” he said. “We’ve had to learn how to do it… Adjusting to what we do is different than 30 years of touring that we know about.”

While the visuals that the Sphere provides are magical for fans, Walsh noted that they can be distracting for him and his bandmates.

“I’ve tried to watch a bit, and it doesn’t work,” he said. “I was watching and I was looking up at the screen, I’m going, ‘Wow, look how big my nose is.’ And then I realized I’m not playing the same song the rest of the band is playing. So none of us can do that. We have to look straight ahead, play the music, play good music like we know how to do together. That’s our assignment.”

