Olivia Rodrigo Reveals The Line That Was Almost Cut From “Vampire”

Olivia Rodrigo‘s newest single “Vampire” has made quite the buzz since its release on June 30, and that’s in part due to the track’s heartwrenching lyrics. While a guest on Audacy’s The Julia Show, Rodrigo explained that one powerful lyric was almost cut from the song entirely.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the Audacy interview, Rodrigo said that many people around her believed that the lyric fame f—er should have been removed from the song’s chorus. Rodrigo explained, “Some people said, ‘It kind of isolates you from people, you can’t really say things like that in song, it’s not relatable,’ yada, yada, yada.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to ‘Vampire’ Hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart

“I totally get and saw where they were coming from. I think the song isn’t about fame f—ing, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all you’re worth,” Rodrigo added. “I think that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been. It’s not just people in LA and Hollywood that have to deal with that.” The lyric has been changed to dream crusher for the radio-friendly version of “Vampire.”

“Vampire” is the lead single off Rodrigo’s second studio album, Guts, which will be released on September 8. Guts is produced by Rodrigo and Dan Nigro.

“Vampire” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and became the 20-year-old singer’s third single to do so. The single also beat out Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which was No. 1 on the chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

While opening up on why she decided “Vampire” was the perfect lead single for Guts, Rodrigo said, “It was a song that felt really special to me, it was always really important when I looked through all the songs we had. It’s a step forward and hints at everything that’s to come in the next album.

“I feel a lot more sure of myself now. I feel sure of who I am and what I want to do and what I want to say and the people I want to surround myself with,” Rodrigo continued. “I’m still figuring lots of stuff out and thoroughly confused about lots of other aspects of life, but I’m definitely getting clear on more things.”