On the Charts 42 Years Ago, Van Halen Scored Their First No. 1 Hit With a Song That David Lee Roth Has Given Many Interpretations Of

In March 1984, Van Halen’s “Jump” was in the middle of an impressive chart-topping run on the Billboard Hot 100. “Jump” was released in December 1983 as the advance lead single from the legendary rock band’s sixth album, 1984.

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On February 25, 1984, the song reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, knocking Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon” from the top spot. “Jump” spent five weeks at the pinnacle of the chart before being replaced by Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” on March 31.

[RELATED: Van Halen’s Producer “Wasn’t Wild” About “Jump” at First—In Fact, It’s Still Not One of His Favorite Songs]

To date, “Jump” is Van Halen’s only No. 1 single on the Hot 100. The song has gone on to be one of the band’s signature tunes. “Jump” found Van Halen modernizing its hard-rock sound with some melodic synth lines played by the group’s resident guitar hero, Eddie Van Halen.

Frontman David Lee Roth wrote the song’s lyrics, and he’s told conflicting stories about its meaning and what inspired it.

Roth apparently wrote the lyrics while listening to the music for “Jump” as he was being driven around Los Angeles in his 1951 Mercury convertible by a roadie. He has said that the initial idea for the tune was inspired by a TV news report he saw about a man who was threatening to jump off of a building. Alternately, Diamond Dave has said he wrote the song about a stripper.

The song’s producer Ted Templeman recalls reading the lyrics Roth wrote for the tune and commenting to the singer it seemed like it was about someone contemplating suicide. He recalled that Dave responded, “No, [it] means take a chance. Go for it. Jump.”

More About “Jump”

In a 2012 interview for Japanese television, Roth talked about the multi-faceted aspects of the song’s lyrics.

In explaining this, Dave focused on the “B part,” where he sings, “Can’t you see me standin’ here? / I got my back against the record machine / I ain’t the worst that you’ve seen.”

“I can tell you that that’s a serious lyric, but you sing it a bit happier and now you have the balance,” he maintained. “[A] song like ‘Jump’ has both sides to it. It’s both happy and sad. It’s bitter and sweet, like the best food. … And it goes back and forth, sweet and sour. You know, it’s a lonely song in that B part, but it sounds kind of happy like you’re gonna transcend it. And that speaks to everybody, I don’t care what your shoes and haircut are like. It goes beyond music.”

Eddie Van Halen came up with the keyboard part for “Jump” as early as 1981. According to Songfacts, Daryl Hall said in an interview with Mix magazine that Eddie told him the synth part in the Hall & Oates hit “Kiss On My List” was an inspiration for “Jump.”

Songfacts: Jump | Van Halen As early as 1981, Eddie Van Halen had written the keyboard part that would eventually become this song. David Lee Roth didn’t like the idea of Eddie playing keyboards, and it wasn’t until Eddie had built his own recording studio (5150) that he recorded the song with Ted Templeman during a late-night recording session. When hearing the song, the band decided to include it on the 1984 album – something that is rumored to have contributed to Roth’s departure a year later. (thanks, Eric – Atlanta, GA)

Roth reportedly was initially unhappy about Eddie playing synthesizer on Van Halen songs, feeling the band would be perceived as selling out to a then-current pop music trend.

In 1985, “Jump” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The music video for the song won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Stage Performance in a Video.

1984 was Roth’s last album with Van Halen before he left the band in 1985 to launch a solo career. He was replaced by Sammy Hagar.

(Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)