On the Charts 55 Years Ago, All Four Former Members of The Beatles Had a Solo Hit on the UK Charts

The Beatles dominated pop and rock music across the globe in the 1960s. But like all great things, they too came to an end. Their tumultuous breakup occurred in 1970, following their final album release, Let It Be. And from there on out, each of the Fab Four dove headfirst into their solo careers. And on this day, 55 years ago, each of The Beatles had a solo hit on the UK charts. That’s a pretty big feat, considering they had quite the career as a band to follow up. And the songs in question are a mix of still-famous hits and somewhat forgotten deep cuts. Let’s take a look at the start of the Fab Four’s individual solo careers, shall we?

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The Year 1971 Was a Fine One for the Broken-up Fab Four

On this day, April 17, 1971, all four former members of The Beatles had solo hits on the UK charts. Those hits include Paul McCartney’s “Another Day”, John Lennon’s “Power To The People”, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”, and Ringo Starr’s “It Don’t Come Easy”.

“Another Day” by Paul McCartney made it to No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK, first entering the chart on February 27, 1971. A standalone single, this folk rock jam was McCartney’s debut single as a solo artist, and it was a co-written effort between him and his wife and frequent collaborator, Linda McCartney. The song would be followed by the single “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey”, another memorable hit from early in McCartney’s career.

“Power To The People” by John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band peaked at No. 7 on the UK chart. It first entered the coveted chart on March 20, 1971. A standalone single written by John Lennon, “Power To The People” would be featured on an album for several years until the 1975 compilation album Shaved Fish.

“My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison is the most successful song among the four in question, peaking at No. 1. The song first entered the chart on January 23, 1971. This folky, gospel-inspired rock song remains one of Harrison’s most famous songs. And it’s a standout track from All Things Must Pass.

“It Don’t Come Easy” by Ringo Starr was a No. 4 hit on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK, first entering the chart on this very day, April 17, 1971. This non-album single was produced by former Beatle George Harrison, and Starr continues to perform it live to this day.

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