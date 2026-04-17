Iron Maiden To Skip Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony: “The Fans Always Come First”

In the early 2000s, Iron Maiden became eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, hitting the 25-year mark from their first commercial release. But it would take over two decades from that moment for the hit band to be inducted. Having been nominated in the past, Iron Maiden was finally announced as part of the 2026 Induction Class. While thrilled over receiving the honor, it appears that the group decided to skip the Rock Hall ceremony to spend it with the ones who have been there from the start.

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While announcing the full class of induction members, the celebration won’t take place until November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. At the same time, Iron Maiden will be on tour in Australia. On November 13, the band will take the stage in Melbourne. Only two days later, they will perform in Sydney.

With a year full of concerts, Iron Maiden didn’t want to disappoint the fans. “As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the induction ceremony for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Los Angeles. In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame that the fans always come first and that the shows will, of course, go on.”

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Iron Maiden Enjoying Rock Hall Induction With Fans

Again, Iron Maiden celebrated their induction when it was first announced. Posting a message on Instagram, the group highlighted that the moment came during their 50th anniversary. Hitting the road with the Run For You Lives World Tour, the band felt there was no better way to honor their legacy than by performing.

For fans who worried about the Rock Hall causing Iron Maiden to cancel concerts, the band insisted, “We would like to assure all our fans in Australasia that the Australian and New Zealand dates will remain unaffected. and we look forward to bringing the ‘Run For Your Lives’ tour to them on the penultimate stop of our 50th-anniversary celebrations.”

While Iron Maiden won’t be present at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, their absence speaks volumes about their priorities. For the band, the stage and their fans have always come first, even in the face of major accolades.

(Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)