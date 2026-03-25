On the Charts 58 Years Ago, The Turtles Scored Their Only No. 1 Hit With a Bubblegum-Pop Classic Deceptively About Unrequited Love

The 1960s pop-rock group The Turtles scored their biggest hit in 1967 with infectiously catchy song “Happy Together.” The bubblegum-pop tune became the band’s first and only chart-topping single on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of March 25 of that year.

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“Happy Together” knocked The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” from the No. 1 spot on the chart. It spent three weeks atop the Hot 100 before it was replaced by “Something Stupid.” That’s a duet by Frank Sinatra and his daughter Nancy.

The Turtles were formed by a pair of friends, Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman. They attended the same Los Angeles high school. The group scored its first hit with a cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe.” Their version reached No. 8 on the Hot 100 in 1965.

“Happy Together” was written by Gary Bonner and Alan Gordon, who played bass and drums, respectively, in the New York-based group The Magicians. While the song may seem like it’s about an enduring romance, Bonner has explained that it’s actually about unrequited love. The song is sung from the perspective of a guy imagining how happy he and the woman he longs for would be if they were together. The line near the end of the song “And how is the weather?” apparently signifies that the guy has settled for making small talk rather than express his hidden feelings for the woman.

More About “Happy Together”

In 1965, Bonner and Gordon started writing songs for a publishing company that would find artists to record their compositions. Several acts turned down “Happy Together” before The Turtles agreed to record it. At the time, the band had experienced a lull in their popularity. They were looking for tunes that were potential hits.

In a 2013 interview with Rock Cellar magazine, Kaylan recalled that the demo of “Happy Together” that was presented to The Turtles sounded awful.

That being said, Howard noted, “[W]e heard something in the song that all of those other bands didn’t hear.” Kaylan also explained that The Turtles spent months rehearsing “Happy Together.” He credited the group’s bassist at the time, Chip Douglas, for helping to arrange the vocals and horn parts for the track.

“Chip knew what he wanted to hear and he actually heard in his head the blend of horns and voices,” Kaylan said. “He wanted to have the flutes echo the high voices and the horns be the middle voices.”

“Happy Together” became the title track of The Turtles third album, which was released in April 1967. The album also featured the group’s second-biggest hit “She’d Rather Be With Me,” which Bonner and Gordon also co-wrote. “She’d Rather Be With Me” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

“Happy Together” has been covered many times over the years. It also has been featured in many films and TV shows and has been used frequently in commercials.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2024, “Happy Together” was Certified Triple Platinum by the RIAA for equivalent sales of three million copies in the U.S.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)