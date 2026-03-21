On the Charts in 1993, Billy Ray Cyrus’ Debut Album Started the Longest Run at No. 1 for a First-Time Artist

Released in March 1991, “Achy Breaky Heart” catapulted both line dancing and the previously-unknown Billy Ray Cyrus into the spotlight. Spending five weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart, the relentlessly catchy track also became Australia’s first-ever triple-platinum single. And of course, there was Cyrus himself, in all his mullet-sporting, hip-thrusting glory. Nashville had never seen anything quite like the strutting singer from Flatwoods, Kentucky—and they couldn’t look away, either. On this day (March 21) in 1993, Billy Ray Cyrus’ freshman record, Some Gave All, kicked off its first of 17 weeks atop the U.S. country albums chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Album Changed Everything For Billy Ray Cyrus

Growing up surrounded by music, Billy Ray Cyrus opted to pursue his other passion—baseball—after graduating high school, attending Kentucky’s Georgetown College on an athletic scholarship. However, college simply pushed him further toward music, taking up the guitar and forming a country-rock band called Sly Dog with his brother. With the group gaining steam on the local roadhouse scene, Cyrus dropped out of college to chase his musical dreams full-time.

Sly Dog parted ways in 1984, and Cyrus headed to Los Angeles to try his luck solo. Following what felt like one setback after another, he signed with Mercury Records after a talent scout saw him open for Reba McEntire in Louisville, Kentucky. On May 19, 1992, Some Gave All hit the shelves.

While “Achy Breaky Heart” is the album’s undeniable standout, Some Gave All actually spawned three other hit singles: “Could’ve Been Me”, “Wher’m I Gonna Live?” and “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore”. “Where’m I Gonna Live” peaked at No. 23, but “Could’ve Been Me” and “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” reached No. 2 and No. 6, respectively.

[RELATED: How Billy Ray Cyrus’ Infamous Hit Single Led to Dolly Parton Becoming Miley Cyrus’ Godmother]

Certified multi-platinum nine times over in the U.S., Some Gave All boasts the longest streak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a debut artist, reigning for 17 weeks. Its 43 weeks in the top 10 is second to just one other record: Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind.

This Country Icon Loved “Achy Breaky Heart”

“Achy Breaky Heart” earned Grammy nods for Record of the Year and Best Country Vocal Performance, along with a Best New Artist nomination for Billy Ray Cyrus.

Still, some country music purists rolled their eyes at the pop crossover hit. However, there was one who didn’t.

“Thirty-six years ago I was working with Elvis and saw him take the same kind of flak you’re taking now,” Johnny Cash said in a handwritten letter to Cyrus. “Congratulations on the way you’re handling it all. In you’re [sic] case, as in Elvis’, the good outweighs the bad.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images