On This Day 60 Years Ago, The Rolling Stones Were Electrocuted Onstage in Denmark—Leaving One Member Unconscious

Although a No. 1 hit in the United States would elude them for several more months, The Rolling Stones had gained a following in their home country of the United Kingdom by March 1965. Riding a wave of success brought on by “The Last Time”, their first-ever original No. 1 hit in the UK, the London rockers lined up a tour of Scandinavia. On this day (March 26) in 1965, that tour very nearly came to a premature end when three of the band’s five members received an electric shock onstage.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones Bassist Was Knocked Unconscious

On March 26, 1965, The Rolling Stones took the stage at the Fyens Forum in Odense, Denmark, to rehearse for their show at the venue. It marked the first of two shows in Denmark, with another scheduled in Copenhagen. Afterwards, the Stones would head to Sweden for shows in Gothenburg and Stockholm.

Accounts differ on the exact cause of the incident. Some reports blame a faulty microphone; others claim that frontman Mick Jagger touched two live mics at the same time.

Regardless, Jagger received an electric shock that spun him around onstage. He collided with guitarist Brian Jones, shocking him as well.

Continuing the domino effect, Jagger knocked Jones into bassist Bill Wyman, who collapsed on the stage. The 220-volt electric shock had knocked him unconscious.

According to the show’s promoter, Wyman was lucky to ever pick up his bass again. In his dazed state, Jagger had accidentally pulled out the main plug, saving his bandmate by sheer luck.

[RELATED: 4 Underrated Rolling Stones From the 70s That Deserve More Recognition]

It Happened Again

Although Keith Richards escaped an electric shock on the day, he wouldn’t be so lucky nine months later.

On Dec. 3, 1965, The Rolling Stones guitarist abruptly fell to the stage unconscious as the band was performing “The Last Time” during a show at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

“I thought he was dead,” said attendee Mick Martin. “I was horrified. We all were.”

Initially, some members of the crowd feared that Richards had been shot. In actuality, his guitar had caused an electric surge when it touched his microphone stand.

Medical personnel carried Richards out of the auditorium with oxygen tubes, rushing him to a nearby hospital. He was back onstage the following night.

Featured image by George Lipman/The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images