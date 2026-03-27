Alex Warren Continues His Rise with Breakout Performance of “Ordinay” and “Fever Dream” at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

While most artists will have to wait to hear if they win at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, for Alex Warren – he was a winner before he even walked the red carpet. Heading into the night, the singer was announced as the latest recipient of the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award. Releasing his debut album, Warren found himself sitting at the top of the charts thanks to his hit song “Ordinary.” Although nominated for “Ordinary”, Warren was anything but when he took the stage to perform, delivering another breakout performance.

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Walking into the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Warren received a staggering eight nominations. The categories included Song of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Best New Pop Artist, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite Debut Album, and Favorite K-pop Collaboration. With the majority of the awards centering around “Ordinary”, Warren would decide to take a different route with a mix between the hit song and “Fever Dream.”

Just kicking off 2026, Warren has already packed the entire year with tours, shows, and appearances. He even released his latest single, “Fever Dream,” at the end of February. The music video included an appearance from Paris Hilton and focused on the thrills of a fresh relationship and the intensity that comes with untamed passion.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Celebrates Historic Lollapalooza Performance With an Alex Warren Cover That Is Anything but “Ordinary”]

Alex Warren’s Worst Nightmare A Reality At 2026 Grammy Awards

Although a major moment for Warren, his performance came on the heels of the Grammy Awards. Getting an invitation to perform at the Grammys, the singer hit the stage with “Ordinary.” But the performance crumbled after his earpiece malfunctioned.

Not able to hear anything but his own voice, Warren decided to take them out and power through the performance, with millions watching. He admitted, “I’m supposed to be like, ‘Hey guys, I’m at the Grammys. This is cool,’ and instead you will see pure horror in my eyes. I just wanted to get over it, and once I got over it, and once we were at the top — come on. I’m terrified of heights.”

Not able to change the past, Warren received some encouragement. “I was really surprised by so many people coming up to me that day. I think when you’re in these settings, and there’s all these important people, you kind of just think.” He added, “I walk into that room, and I think everyone hates me for some reason.”

Thankfully, history did not repeat itself at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Able to highlight his rising talent and newest single, Warren delivered a performance that reflected his passion, love, and admiration for music.



(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)