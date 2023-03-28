10 Classic Songs That Were Backed by the Wrecking Crew

In the studio, there are session musicians and then there’s the Wrecking Crew, a collective of session musicians who backed hundreds of chart-topping hits throughout the 1960s and ’70s.

The collective was largely anonymous to the public during their heyday but was revered by the music industry as the go-to performers. While the group was usually loosely comprised of rotating members – notably prolific piano man Leon Russell and guitarist-turned-country star Glen Campbell – the Wrecking Crew as a whole is recognized today as one of the most successful musical units to ever perform.

Below are just 10 of the hundreds of hits the Wrecking Crew performed on.

1. “Good Vibrations” – The Beach Boys

Having worked with Beach Boy Brian Wilson on much of the acclaimed 1966 album, Pet Sounds, the Wrecking Crew were employed again for the band’s iconic tune, “Good Vibrations.” The crew was known for working tirelessly with Wilson to perfect the band’s intricate sound later in their catalog.

2. “Be My Baby” – The Ronettes

Before the Wrecking Crew were dubbed as such, producer Phil Spector used the group of session musicians as his house band. They worked to actualize his “Wall of Sound” style, and very few of Spector’s productions went without the crew’s skills. The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” was one of the earlier works that cemented them as the group to call.

3. “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” – Nancy Sinatra

The Wrecking Crew backed Nancy Sinatra’s classic “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” Crew member Chuck Berghofer provided double bass on the track, giving its iconic walking rhythm.

4. “Mr. Tambourine Man” – The Byrds

The session crew was hired to perform on The Byrds’ rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” in place of the band’s members. Frontman Roger McGuinn was the only Byrd to perform on the recording.

5. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” – The Righteous Brothers

The Wrecking Crew was recruited for The Righteous Brothers’ 1964 hit “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” and again for their 1966 success “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration.” The former became the quintessential example of Spector’s “Wall of Sound” as the crew provided keys, strings, horns, and more to the track.

6. “Bridge over Troubled Water” – Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel’s hits are no strangers to the Wrecking Crew’s musical touch. The session musicians backed the classic “Bridge over Troubled Water,” as well as several other of the duo’s hits like “The Boxer” and “Mrs. Robinson.”

7. “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” – The 5th Dimension

The 5th Dimension is another group whose music often featured the stylings of the Wrecking Crew. Their iconic “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” saw backing from the collective as did their hits “(Last Night) I Didn’t Get to Sleep at All” and “Up, Up and Away.”

8. “Valleri” – The Monkees

The Wrecking Crew jazzed up the Monkees’ hit “Valleri.” The song’s iconic guitar solo, specifically, was contributed by Crew member Louie Shelton.

9. “Love Will Keep Us Together” – Captain & Tennille

Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together” is a classic mainly because of its buoyant yacht rock sound à la Wrecking Crew.

10. “Wichita Lineman” – Glen Campbell

The Wrecking Crew backed a number of Glen Campbell classics, most notably the hit “Wichita Lineman.” “Galveston,” “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” and “Rhinestone Cowboy” are among the other Campbell tracks that feature the Crew’s stylings.

In fact, before his highly successful solo career, Campbell was a member of the Wrecking Crew himself.

