On This Day in 1946, a Legendary Country Singer Stepped Into the Studio for the First Time and Recorded Four Classics

On this day (December 11) in 1946, Hank Williams attended his first recording session. Fred Rose oversaw the session at the WSM Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. That day, Williams recorded four songs, all of which he wrote. None of the songs became chart hits. However, they sold well enough to advance Hillbilly Shakespeare’s career.

Williams’ musical career was well underway by the time he stepped into the studio that day. He had been performing around Montgomery, Alabama, with the first iteration of his Drifting Cowboys band since the late 1930s. During that time, he performed alongside Molly O’Day and the Cumberland Mountain Folks. O’Day later introduced Williams to producer Fred Rose.

At the time, Sterling Records was looking for a “hillbilly” singer to add to its roster of jazz and R&B artists. To that end, Rose offered Williams a deal with the small label. Shortly after signing his contract, the future legend stepped into the WSM Studio for his first recording session.

That day, he recorded four songs–his first two singles and their B-sides. He cut “Never Again (Will I Knock on Your Door),” “Calling You,” “Wealth Won’t Save Your Soul,” and “When God Comes and Gathers His Jewels.”

Hank Williams Finds Early Commercial Success

In hindsight, it is surprising to find that Hank Williams’ early singles failed to chart. However, that doesn’t mean they all flopped. His first two singles sold well enough that Fred Rose began trying to secure a major label deal for Williams.

In the meantime, Williams continued to record for Sterling. He would release two more singles through the label. “My Love for You (Has Turned to Hate)” backed with “I Don’t Care (If Tomorrow Never Comes)” and “Pan American” backed with “Honky Tonkin’” were his final Sterling releases.

Rose was able to get Williams a deal with MGM Records. He released his “Move It On Over,” his first single through the label, in 1947. It was his first song to reach the charts, peaking at No. 4.

