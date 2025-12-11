Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, Bassist for Stone Roses and Primal Scream, Set To Be Laid To Rest Later This Month

Friends and family of Manchester musical icon Gary “Mani” Mounfield will officially lay the former bassist for Stone Roses and Primal Scream to rest a month after his death at age 63.

Videos by American Songwriter

The musician’s brother, Greg Mounfield, shared details for the funeral service in a Thursday (Dec. 11) Facebook post. The service will take place at Manchester Cathedral on Victoria Street beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 22. A “private committal service” will follow.

Greg Mounfield also shared that his brother “passed away peacefully” at his home in Heaton Moor, a suburb of Greater Manchester, England. He described Mani as “the beloved husband to the late Imelda, the much loved father to George, Gene and Joe. A loving and much missed brother to Greg, brother in law, and uncle. Also a loved son in law, nephew, cousin and good friend to many.”

Tributes Pour in For Gary “Mani” Mounfield

Born Nov. 16, 1962, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Gary “Mani” Mounfield formed the Fireside Chaps with John Squire and Andy Couzens in Greater Manchester in the early 80s. They later changed their name to the Waterfront and welcomed lead vocalist Ian Brown to the band that would become the Stone Roses. Mani switched from guitar to bass when the Fireside Chaps became Waterfront, finding his new instrument “more rewarding.”

[RELATED: 3 Alternative Rock Songs From 1994 That Still Sound Great Today]

In 1989, the Stone Roses broke through with their self-titled debut album, which sold more than 4 million records. However, their sophomore record, 1994’s Second Coming, received mixed reviews following a lengthy legal battle to terminate a five-year contract with their label, Silvertone. When the band ultimately dissolved in 1996, Mounfield joined Primal Scream as their bassist. He played with the Scottish rock band until the Stone Roses reunited in 2011.

After news broke of Mounfield’s death, his former bandmate Ian Brown paid tribute to him on social media. Sharing a photo of the iconic bassist, Brown wrote simply, “PALS SINCE 1980. WHAT A LAD. REST IN PEACE MANi X.”

Additionally, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher wrote on X, “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani my hero RIP RKID LG.”

The Britpop legends honored Mani during their Nov. 22 show in São Paulo, Brazil, dedicating their performance of “Live Forever” to the Stone Roses bassist.

Featured image by Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent via Getty Images