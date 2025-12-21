On This Day in 1950, One of Country Music’s Most Iconic Musicians Recorded the Songs That Would Change Everything

On December 21, 1950, the legendary Hank Williams recorded a suite of songs at the similarly legendary Castle Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. It wasn’t an out-of-the-ordinary day for Williams. He had been recording almost exclusively at Castle Studio since he began recording demos in early December 1946, after all.

Hank Williams recorded incredible and massively influential tunes at Castle Studio during his short life. And some of those country classics were recorded on this very day in 1950.

The Songs That Changed Hank Williams’ Career

It’s believed that, in total, Hank Williams recorded four now-famous songs at Castle Studio in Nashville on this very day in 1950.

“Cold, Cold Heart” was one of them, and probably the most successful song he recorded on that day. It would later be released in early 1951. A bluesier country hit from Williams, this song would go on to be an essential entry in the Great American Songbook. “Cold, Cold Heart” would also reach No. 1 on the country charts. It was one of many chart-topping songs that Williams would enjoy during his career.

“Dear John” was the A-side to “Cold, Cold Heart”. It’s an unabashed honky-tonk classic that is almost as widely known as “Cold, Cold Heart”. It’s been covered in the years since by everyone from John Prine to Tracy Lawrence. “Dear John” was also a No. 8 hit song for Williams on the country charts when it was first released in 1951.

“Just Waitin’” is a unique tune that Williams recorded at Castle Studios on this day in 1950. This country-gospel song wouldn’t chart upon its release in 1951. That’s because it was released under the pseudonym “Luke The Drifter” and would not display Williams’ name. However, it remains a beloved song from Williams’ extensive discography.

“Men With Broken Hearts”, like “Just Waitin’” wouldn’t chart particularly well, considering Williams’ name wasn’t attached to it. This song leans more toward gospel than anything else, and it would go on to be a massively influential tune in the country music world. Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash, and Porter Wagoner, among others, performed the song.

Williams would call Castle Studio his “home base” in terms of recording, almost all the way until his death in 1953. Just a few years after his death, in 1956, Castle Studio (also known as The Castle and Castle Recording Laboratory) would close for good. It was the end of a life and an era, but those songs remain loved by country fans worldwide today.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images