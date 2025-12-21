4 Soft Rock Songs From 1978 That Will Never Get Boring

The late 1970s were a great time for smooth, sensual soft rock jams. In fact, a lot of soft rock songs from 1978, specifically, remain favorites of fans of the era. Let’s take a look at a few soft rock songs from 1978 that have stood the test of time, shall we?

“Hot Blooded” by Foreigner

For a few years, Foreigner was the go-to band for soft rock hits. “Hot Blooded” is just one soft rock song with a power pop edge from 1978 that Foreigner released. And it’s a well-aged classic from Double Vision that listeners still love today. Considering I hear this song on classic rock radio all the time, even today, I’d say this is one of the band’s most enduring songs. “Hot Blooded” was loved upon its release, too. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1978.

“Reminiscing” by Little River Band

Sleeper Catcher is a classic album from 1978 that more than a few audiophiles had on vinyl that year. One standout single from Little River Band’s beloved album is “Reminiscing”, a gorgeous soft rock jam that peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

“I loved watching old black and white movies, and I always also loved the music of Glenn Miller and Cole Porter, that whole era of writing, and it [‘Reminiscing’] was my attempt to write a song to depict the romantic era,” said songwriter Graeham Goble, the band’s rhythm guitarist.

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet

Disco and soft rock went hand-in-hand back in the day, and “Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet is a fine example of that. An Andy Scott and Trevor Griffin original, this soft rock tune with a disco and glam rock vibe is best remembered for its crazy high vocal harmonies. This standout single from Level Headed was quite the hit in 1978, peaking at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

“Kiss You All Over” by Exile

This somewhat taboo disco-leaning jam from rock band Exile was one of several excellent singles from Mixed Emotions, and it also happened to be one of the most popular soft rock songs to hit the airwaves in 1978. “Kiss You All Over” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well globally. And if you’ve heard it once, you’ll probably never forget it.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images