On This Day in 1955, Elvis Presley Signed With a Man Who Once Managed Dancing Chickens

Often, rock n’ roll managers are rightfully overshadowed by their clients. That was certainly not the case with Colonel Tom Parker, who signed Elvis Presley on this day (March 15) in 1955. The larger-than-life Dutchman had a presence to match the King’s, and he has frequently come under scrutiny for his unusually high fees and sometimes questionable business dealings.

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At age 20, van Kuijk left his native Netherlands behind to “make his fortune” overseas. By many accounts, he entered the United States illegally. Initially finding work with carnivals and educational tent shows, he enlisted in the U.S. Army under the false name Thomas Parker—supposedly taking it from the officer who interviewed him during his enrollment.

After serving two years, Parker went AWOL and was charged with desertion. His punishment, solitary confinement, led to psychosis that eventually culminated in his discharge anyway. After that, Parker and his wife traveled the country working “confidence tricks” (scams) to stay afloat during the Great Depression.

At some point, he founded the Great Parker Pony Circus, which featured Colonel Tom Parker and His Dancing Chickens. The act involved placing live chickens on a hot plate covered with sawdust, making them “dance” to the music.

Parker took a job as a promotor for popular crooner Gene Austin in 1938. Eventually, he became country star Eddy Arnold’s full-time manager. Arnold fired him for becoming involved with rival country singer Hank Snow, and Parker demanded a $50,000 buyout to settle their contract.

Meeting Elvis Presley

Colonel Tom Parker (a title bestowed to him by Louisiana governor and country singer Jimmie Davis) heard of Elvis Presley through an associate named Oscar Davis.

At the time, Presley’s manager, Bob Neal, was struggling to keep up with the demands of his client’s burgeoning career. Following a February 1955 meeting, Parker began working alongside Neal to promote the “Hound Dog” crooner.

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On March 15, 1955, Parker seized the reins of Presley’s career just as it was about to explode. From there, he helped secure a $35,000 recording contract with RCA Victor. Parker also arranged his TV appearances, including three on The Ed Sullivan Show that helped catapult Presley to stardom.

Colonel Thomas Parker remained the King’s right-hand man until his death in 1977. He died of complications from a stroke in Las Vegas on Jan. 20, 1997, at age 87.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images