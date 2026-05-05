Country Thunder Florida to Spotlight Writers Behind Blake Shelton and Jake Owen Hits During Songwriters Showcase

Country Thunder Florida is set to give four songwriters their moment in the spotlight. In between headlining sets from Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Kane Brown, the festival will host up-and-coming acts on the Shoreline Stage.

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Every night of the May festival, the smaller stage will play host to a Songwriters Showcase. There, four songwriters will each play two songs that they’ve penned.

Enter FREE Country Thunder Ticket Giveaway Here: American Songwriter is giving away a pair (2) of General Admission tickets to Country Thunder Florida (May 8-10) at Coachman Park, Clearwater.

Get to Know Country Thunder Florida Songwriters Eric Van Houten and Joey Hyde

Eric Van Houten is one such writer. He’s set to perform “Kiss Her” and “Anyone” for the Clearwater, Florida, crowd, which are songs he released in 2021. The tracks have both been massive hits for Van Houten, as each has been streamed millions of times on Spotify.

Just last month, Van Houten, who’s known for his country/rock sound, put his latest single, “Guns & Roses,” out into the world.

Joey Hyde will also take the stage during the showcase, performing songs he penned for other artists. There’s “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which was recorded by Dustin Lynch with a feature from MacKenzie Porter. Hyde will also sing “Made for You,” which he co-wrote for Jake Owen.

In addition to those two tracks, Hyde has penned songs for artists including Kameron Marlowe, Ryan Hurd, and Kid Rock. The Nashville-based talent is also a singer, guitarist, and producer.

Get to Know Country Thunder Florida Songwriters Brooke Lee and Brent Anderson

Brooke Lee is the third person taking part in the Songwriters Showcase. The Nashville transplant will perform “So Beautiful” and “Dandelion,” which features Lukas Nelson, during her set. Lee wrote and recorded both songs herself, releasing them in 2025.

Over the course of her career, Lee has opened for artists including NEEDTOBREATHE, Willie Nelson, and Gavin DeGraw. Lee’s Country Thunder appearance comes fresh on the heels of the release of her sophomore EP, Desert Darling.

Country Thunder Florida’s final Songwriters Showcase participant is Brent Anderson. During his set, Anderson will perform “Lonely Tonight” and “Cab in a Solo.” The former song was recorded by Blake Shelton with a feature from Ashley Monroe, while Scotty McCreery released the latter one in 2024.

In addition to Shelton and McCreery, the Mississippi native has cuts from Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, and Cole Swindell. Additionally, his vocals and guitar playing have been featured on projects by artists including Paisley and Lainey Wilson.

Country Thunder Florida will take place May 8-10 at Coachman Park in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets are now available.

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