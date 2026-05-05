Like Fathers, Like Sons: Sons of KISS Legends Make Their Live Debut in San Diego

KISS’ second generation is alive and well. On April 4, Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, sons of KISS legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, made their live debut.

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The guys took the stage at San Diego’s House of Blues, playing their first-ever show as Stanley Simmons.

Per Ultimate Classic Rock, the duo performed “Body Down,” “Dancing While the World Is Ending,” and “Don’t Leave Me Here Like That” during their set.

Stanley Simmons has more live shows on the docket. They are set play three more venues across California this month.

What to Know About Stanley Simmons

Stanley Simmons first started making music together in December 2024. Their debut single, “Body Down,” was released one year later.

“We’ve grown up together. We’re essentially brothers, so we always thought we’d probably play together for fun at some point,” Simmons previously told People. “But recently Evan picked up a guitar when we were hanging out, and we started humming some harmonies, and it was kind of an unexpected, magic moment. It all just snowballed from there.”

A few months later, in an Instagram post, Stanley reflected on his partnership with his pal.

“Last December we tried singing together for the first time. We were just having a little fun that afternoon- no expectations,” he wrote. “Then in February we decided to try writing together and stumbled onto something neither of us could deny. It’s been a wild few months and now we’re almost done with the first record. Can’t wait to show you everything we’ve been working on.”

Now, the guys are gearing up for the release of their debut LP, Dancing While the World Is Ending, which is due out Aug. 28.

Their next single, “Temporary Love,” will be released May 8. In an Instagram post, Stanley Simmons revealed that the forthcoming single is actually the first song they ever wrote together.

As for their famous dads, KISS recently announced the return of their Las Vegas fan fest, KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas.

Set to run from Nov. 13-15, the fan event will feature two unmasked shows with Simmons, Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Carr. Other performances, Q&A sessions, meet and greets, karaoke sessions, and more are also on the docket for the weekend.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images