Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (December 2, 2025)?

Fans of The Voice will have to wait a while longer to catch another episode of the competition series.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday, Dec. 1, the show aired its first Playoff episode of season 28. During the hour-long program, the remaining four artists from Teams Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire performed.

At the end, the coaches could only select one singer to move onto the Lives with them. Bublé picked Jazz McKenzie, while McEntire opted for Aubrey Nicole.

The remaining six contestants—Aaron Nichols, Max Chambers, Peyton Kyle, Rob Cole, Ryan Mitchell, and Trinity—aren’t out of the competition yet. America got the chance to vote in order to send one of the singers through to the finale.

What to Expect from the Rest of The Voice Season 28

Though The Voice has aired some Tuesday episodes this season, that is not the case this week. Rather, contestants on Teams Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg won’t show off their Playoff performance until next Monday, Dec. 8.

That episode will follow the same format as the Dec. 1 installment. The coaches will each select one singer from their team to advance to the finale, while the remaining contestants will have to rely on America’s votes to make it through.

The Dec. 8 episode will also include the announcement of the Mic Drop Button winner. Earlier this season, each coach nominated one member of their team that gave a standout performance for the chance to perform at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Team Bublé’s Max Chambers, Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols, Team Niall’s DEK of Hearts, and Team Snoop’s Yoshihanaa were the lucky recipients. America got to vote between those four contestants, and the person with the most votes will be revealed on Dec. 8.

Following the Dec. 8 episode, it will be time for the two-part finale. Airing on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, the finale will officially crown the season 28 winner.

The show will also include performances from Khalid and XG. Khalid has yet to share what he’ll sing on the show, but XG—which is comprised of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA—has confirmed that they’ll perform their song “GALA” during the episode. The performance will mark the girl group’s TV debut in the U.S. Additionally, it’ll take place just weeks ahead of the release of their debut LP, THE CORE – 核.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC