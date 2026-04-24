On This Day in 1959, Buddy Holly Made Music History With This Posthumous No. 1 Hit—Penned by His “Nemesis”

On this day (April 24) in 1959, Buddy Holly was at No. 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with “IT Doesn’t Matter Anymore.” It was released on January 5, less than a month before his tragic and untimely death, making it the final release of his lifetime. Months later, it became the first single to reach the top of the chart in the UK after the artist had died.

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Holly recorded “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” during his final recording session in October 1958. It was the first song to feature a string section, which blended with the sad rock arrangement and highlighted his voice. As a result, it was a look at what could have been if not for the tragic February 3 plane crash.

[RELATED: Paul Anka Wrote One of the Final Songs Buddy Holly Recorded, Released a Month Before His Death, and Covered 20 Years Later by Don McLean]

The song was his only single to top the chart in the United Kingdom. It also charted well in the United States, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100. It was Holly’s highest-charting single on the Billboard chart since “Oh Boy” reached No. 10 in 1957.

Buddy Holly’s Former “Nemesis” Wrote His Posthumous Hit

The early rock and roll world was full of talented singers and musicians, vying for chart position. However, not all of them were writing their own songs. This is part of what set Buddy Holly and Paul Anka apart from the rest. It was also what created fierce competition between them.

“In the beginning, I was Buddy Holly’s nemesis,” Anka wrote in his 2013 book My Way. “Like me, Buddy Holly wrote his own songs, so he wasn’t dependent on outside writers like Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, who wrote the Everly Brothers’ songs. Buddy also had his own group, the Crickets. He didn’t play with pickup bands like the Everlys,” he added.

That ended when the two were booked on the same package tour in 1957. They became friends. Moreover, Holly told Anka that he was considering transitioning to pop music and leaving the Crickets. As a result, Anka wrote “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” for him.



According to Songfacts, Anka donated the royalties from “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” to Holly’s wife. The song, he said, “has a tragic irony about it now, but at least it will help look after Buddy Holly’s family.” He said it was the least he could do for his friend’s widow.

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