On This Day in 1961, Patsy Cline Released the Signature Single That Put Willie Nelson on the Map

On this day (October 16) in 1961, Patsy Cline released “Crazy.” It eventually peaked at No. 2 on the country chart and No. 9 on the Hot 100, bringing her a major crossover hit. Despite missing the top of both charts, “Crazy” became Cline’s signature song. Additionally, the single’s success elevated the career of its writer, and up-and-comer from Texas named Willie Nelson.

After five years of seeing very little chart success, Cline hit her stride as a recording artist in the early 1960s. “I Fall to Pieces” topped the country chart in 1961, giving the legendary singer her first No. 1 and first top 10 hit since “Walkin’ After Midnight” reached No. 2 in 1957. Cline followed that hit with “Crazy” and her second No. 1, “She’s Got You.” Tragically, her life and career were cut short in a plane crash in March 1963.

Despite her short career, Cline had a massive impact on the country music world. Her vocal style inspired generations of female country artists, including the likes of Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, LeAnn Rimes, and her close friend, Loretta Lynn. She was also instrumental in launching Willie Nelson’s career.

How Patsy Cline Put Willie Nelson on the Map with “Crazy”

Willie Nelson was a struggling artist and songwriter when he came to Nashville in 1960. After hearing “no” from every label in town, he finally found a job as a songwriter with Pamper Music thanks to his new friend, Hank Cochran.

His songs quickly caught on with country artists. Faron Young recorded “Hello Walls,” Ray Price cut “Night Life,” and Roy Orbison released a version of the Nelson-penned Christmas song, “Pretty Paper.” However, none of those hits did as much for Nelson as Patsy Cline’s cover of his song, “Crazy.”

According to Songfacts, “Crazy” wasn’t just a crossover hit for Cline. Her version of the song was also the most-played jukebox song of all time. More importantly, the song ensured that the world would remember Patsy Cline’s name and voice for generations to come.

