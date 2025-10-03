On This Day in 1968, The Beatles Recorded a George Harrison Track Inspired by a Certain Musician’s Love of Chocolate

As we all well know, The Beatles’ taste was not loyal to one specific type of song. When the band needed a No. 1 pop hit, they’d call upon Paul McCartney. When they needed philosophically witty and politically subversive song, they’d call upon John Lennon. And when they needed an avant-garde and mind-boggling track that was arbitrary yet made sense, they’d utilize the talent of George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Well, on this day, October 3, 1968, Harrison’s lyrically random yet intentional talent graced Trident studios for a recording of his track, “Savoy Truffle”.

On this day, October 3, 1968, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, but not John Lennon, took to Trident Studios to start recording the Harrison-penned single “Savoy Truffle”. During this session, McCartney reportedly recorded bass, Ringo drums, and Harrison rhythm guitar. On subsequent days, the three Beatles completed the track. Roughly a month later, “Savoy Truffle” was featured on The Beatles’ self-titled album, better known as The White Album.

Now, per the headline, you are probably wondering which famous and sweet-toothed artist inspired this song. That famous artist was Harrison’s friend and fellow guitarist, Eric Clapton. Allegedly, the foundation for the song came from Clapton’s love of chocolates, particularly the discontinued British chocolates, Mackintosh’s Good News. Why did this inspire Harrison, who in the world knows? Nevertheless, it was a fine addition to The Beatles’ surrealist and inventive album, The White Album.

The State of George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s Relationship in 1968

At the time of the recording, “Savoy Truffle”, Eric Clapton and George Harrison were contemporaries and very close friends. As a matter of fact, Eric Clapton actually helped The Beatles on The White Album, as he laid down an uncredited guitar solo for the Harrison-written track, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”.

Roughly two years after that recording, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, and Harrison’s wife at the time, Pattie Boyd, became entrenched in rock ‘n’ roll’s most noteworthy love triangle. This consisted of secret love letters, affairs, and ultimately, a marriage between Clapton and Boyd after her divorce from Harrison.

Despite the motivators for hatred in this context, Harrison seemingly took the high road. Even after Clapton and Boyd married, Harrison and his fellow guitarist remained friends. And a product of the decades-long friendship was created today, October 3, 1968, with the making of the chocolate-inspired record, “Savoy Truffle”.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images