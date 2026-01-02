On This Day in 1969, Two Up-and-Coming Bands That Would Later Become Giants Performed at This Iconic LA Venue

The origin stories of some of the most beloved rock ‘n’ roll bands are fairly underwhelming. Like almost every band trying to get their start, they gigged in small venues playing for no one and likely started off their careers making very little money. However, the hope they held in their hearts got them through to the other side. Two parties that started like this were Led Zeppelin and Alice Cooper, who on this day played on the same bill at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, California on this day, on January 2, 1969.

If you are a devout disciple of classic rock, then you surely know of the Whisky a Go Go. For years, it was the epicenter of rock ‘n’ roll on the West Coast, hosting bands such as The Doors, Janis Joplin, The Who, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, and many more. The iconic venue on the Hollywood Strip remains a fully functioning nightclub, continuing to host some of the greatest up-and-coming, as well as established, talent in the music industry. Although the greatest stories to come out of the club surely came out of the 20th century, including this one.

Four Nights of Alice Cooper and Led Zeppelin

At the end of 1968 and at the beginning of 1969, Led Zeppelin was on its first-ever North American tour. Kicking off on December 26, 1968, Led Zeppelin performed shows until February 1969. During this time, they released their self-titled debut album, which went on to peak at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 following its release on January 12, 1969.

Well, days before the release of the album, Led Zeppelin started their four-night residency at the Whisky a Go Go on this day in 1969. Their opening act during those four nights was Alice Cooper, who agreed to be the opener given that he knew of Jimmy Page’s notable past with The Yardbirds.

At the time, neither band was an enormous success. Rather, they were off the character we mentioned earlier: young, hungry, and willing to do anything to achieve their dream. As we all probably know, both parties achieved their dreams. Following their North American tour, Led Zeppelin returned to the UK and relished in the success of the debut album. On the other hand, Alice Cooper didn’t become a notable figure until the early 1970s. Nevertheless, this four-night residency displays a mere snippet of two underwhelming, yet incredibly important origin stories.

