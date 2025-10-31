Alice Cooper and Magician Criss Angel Are Teaming up for Two Macabre Las Vegas Performances in 2026

This could be a marriage made in heaven … or maybe hell! Alice Cooper is teaming up with rocking magician Criss Angel for two special theatrical shows in Las Vegas in 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dubbed “Welcome to Our Nightmare,” the performances, which will combine a rock concert with an over-the-top magic presentation, will take place on March 6 and 7 at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

[RELATED: Alice Cooper Reclaim Their Throne with a Fierce Album and Unbreakable Bond]

The extravaganza is described as “the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime,” and “a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND!” During the shows, Cooper and his band will deliver a 90-minute performance featuring many of his classic hits, including “Poison,” “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out,” “You and Me,” and many more. Angel will be onstage at the same time, performing macabre magic tricks and spectacular illusions.

A trailer offering a preview of the shows has been posted on Cooper’s official YouTube channel and social media pages.

Tickets to “Welcome to Our Nightmare” go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 6, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 855-234-7469.

In addition, special add-ons will be available, including a limited number of VIP experiences offering a backstage meet & greet with Cooper and Angel and a collectible merch package.

About Alice Cooper’s Other Performance Plans

Cooper recently wrapped up his 2025 U.S. tour with an October 26 performance in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Las Vegas shows currently are Alice’s only confirmed upcoming performances in the States.

Cooper will close out 2025 by taking part in the “Night of the Proms” tour in Germany. The trek runs from a November 28 performance in Mannheim through a December 19-20 engagement in Cologne. “Night of the Proms” features rock and pop artists performing with orchestral accompaniment. Other artists who will be featured on the 2025 tour include Joss Stone and Ultravox’s Midge Ure.

Cooper’s 2026 tour plans include a June 13 concert in Istanbul, Turkey, followed by a series of European performances in June and July. Visit AliceCooper.com for his full itinerary.

About Cooper’s Latest Studio Album

As previously reported, Cooper reunited with the other surviving member of the original Alice Cooper group to record a new studio album, The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which was released in July.

The album is the first full-length collection of songs Cooper has made with bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce, and drummer Neal Smith since Muscle of Love in 1973.

The album was produced with longtime Cooper studio collaborator Bob Ezrin. It features a posthumous appearance by the group’s founding lead guitarist, Glen Buxton, who died in 1997. An unreleased Buxton guitar part was incorporated into a new song titled “What Happened to You” that appears on the record.

The Doors’ Robby Krieger contributed lead guitar to a track called “Black Mamba.”

Photo by Jerry Metellus