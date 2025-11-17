On This Day in 1974, John Lennon Lost a Bet to Elton John When He Scored the Only Solo No. 1 Hit of His Lifetime

Many remember John Lennon as the unofficial face of the Beatles. However, four years after the Liverpool quartet went their separate ways, he remained the only member of the Fab Four without a solo hit. That changed on this day in 1974 thanks to Lennon’s close friend Elton John. Although, the “I’m Still Standing Singer” may or may not have had an ulterior motive.

On Oct. 4, 1974, John Lennon released “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” as the lead single off his fourth solo album Walls & Bridges. The song featured harmony vocals and piano from Sir Elton, then coming off his fourth No. 1 album in the U.S. with Caribou.

“I was fiddling about one night and Elton John walked in with Tony King of Apple — you know, we’re all good friends — and the next minute Elton said, ‘Say, can I put a bit of piano on that?’ I said, ‘Sure, love it!’” Lennon later recalled, according to Far Out magazine.

That was the first time Lennon witnessed the “Rocket Man” crooner on piano, and he was floored. “I was really pleasantly surprised at the way he could get in on such a loose track and add to it and keep up with the rhythm changes,” said the “Imagine” singer. “And then he sang with me. We had a great time.”

How Elton John Tricked John Lennon Out of Retirement

While Elton John was convinced the duo had a chart-topper on their hands, John Lennon was more skeptical. So the EGOT winner made a bet with his buddy. If “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” defied Lennon’s expectations, the former Beatle would have to play a concert with Elton John.

“I sang on it and I played on it. And then I said, ‘Listen, if this gets to number one…’ He said, ‘No, it’s not going to get to number one… and by Jove, it did get to number one,” John said.

True to his word, Lennon joined the “Candle in the Wind” singer onstage at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28, 1974. It was his final concert appearance, and “one of the most magical moments” of Elton John’s life.

“He came on to the greatest reception, the loudest roar I’ve ever heard in Madison Square Garden. And I’ve been there a lot,” said the legendary singer-songwriter, 78. “Phenomenal. I think it really touched him because it showed him how much New Yorkers loved him.

Featured image by Steve Morley/Redferns